What Happened to Monday

Also known as Seven Sisters. In a mid-21st-century world where overpopulation has resulted in a one-child policy and GM crops have increased multiple births, a family of septuplets (all Noomy Rapace) named Monday through Sunday conspires to appear as one woman. Aside from giving Rapace and the wig department a chance to display their range, these interesting philosophical ideas are reduced to mere plot points for a generic, overlong and convoluted action adventure. I swear I couldn’t tell who was the “good” Noomy in the final fight scene. Also a rare crappy performance by Glenn Close. (123 min)