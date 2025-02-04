JUNGLIA: Okinawa’s Ambitious New Theme Park Opens in July PM Ishiba reaffirms the government’s commitment to Okinawa’s tourism By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Junglia Okinawa, a new theme park located in northern Okinawa’s lush jungle, is set to open in July 2025—and it’s unlike anything the island has seen before.

Located in the UNESCO-protected region of Yambaru, the 2.4-acre theme park offers guests stunning views of subtropical jungles. By repurposing the site of a former golf course, the park has increased the number of trees on-site and utilized Okinawa’s natural landscape in its design.

The park features 22 attractions, 15 dining venues, 10 shops and a spa with infinity baths. The mastermind behind this project is a team led by Tsuyoshi Morioka, the visionary known for revitalizing Universal Studios Japan.

Shigeru Ishiba, the Prime Minister of Japan, stated at the conference, “Developing northern Okinawa is essential for the Japanese government” expressing hopes that Junglia Okinawa will “boost the local economy and incomes.”

Adventures in the Wild

Inspired by the Yambaru Jungle, the park offers attractions where guests can experience both nature and adrenaline-pumping adventures. The Dinosaur Safari takes guests on a jeep ride through a jungle filled with 20 life-sized dinosaurs, including a towering 19-meter brachiosaurus. The T-rex encounter will leave even the most loyal dinosaur fans reconsidering their wish for a real Jurassic Park.

For those seeking even more adrenaline, the Sky Phoenix offers the sensation of flying, while the Gravity Drop provides a heart-pounding descent.

On the tamer side is the Horizon Balloon, a hot air balloon that lifts guests 200 meters above the ground, offering not just breathtaking views but also a glass of champagne to enjoy. After the adventure, relax at Spa Junglia, where outdoor saunas, rock baths, natural hot springs, and cave baths await, all complemented by the soothing sounds of nature.

Beyond the Adventures

One of Junglia’s most striking dining experiences is Panorama Dining, a glass-walled restaurant that fully embraces its setting in Yambaru. Guests can opt for “bird’s nest” seating, perched in open-air pods that offer uninterrupted views of the jungle’s lush canopy.

From the Infinity Terrace, a sprawling observation deck, visitors can take in sweeping views— catching sight of a distant hot air balloon or a brachiosaurus emerging from the trees. As night falls, Junglia transforms with live music, acrobatic performances and a fireworks-and-music show, all set against the dramatic backdrop of the ancient forest.

A New Vision for Okinawa Tourism

The park was strategically placed in northern Okinawa to boost tourism in the area. Unlike south and central Okinawa, which include the capital Naha and the resort town of Onna, the north remains largely overlooked. In addition to the disparity in visitors, Okinawa is suffering from the degradation of infrastructure and other issues that could benefit from economic revitalization. In 2019, Okinawa Prefecture welcomed over 5 million international visitors, despite a population of only about 1.4 million. Junglia Okinawa aims to address this imbalance by attracting tourists to less-visited areas, helping distribute visitors more evenly across the island, while boosting the prefecture’s economy and creating jobs.

With tickets priced at ¥8,000 (¥6,300 for domestic residents), Junglia is projected to generate an economic impact of ¥6.8 trillion over 15 years, creating nearly 880,000 jobs. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has praised the park’s opening, calling it “a significant step in northern Okinawa’s development.”

Junglia Okinawa (ジャングリア沖縄 )

Opening: July 25th, 2025

Address: 654-32 Gogayama, Nakijin, Kunigami District, Okinawa 905-0413

Official Website

映像提供：ジャパンエンターテイメント

