Tokyo Day Trip: Discovering Omiya, Saitama

Omiya is a beast of a transport hub. Connecting Tokyo with northern Japan, the city’s major station sees some fifteen train lines surging through it, including six shinkansen bullet trains. For diehard train aficionados, this fact alone would elevate Omiya to celebrity status. And for everyone else, Omiya makes for a great day trip from Tokyo—just 30 minutes away but packed with surprising charm. Unlike most modern celebrities, however, there’s a bit more substance beneath Omiya’s transport skin. With shrines dating back thousands of years to being the center of bonsai culture, Omiya is quintessential Japan, surprising everyone with its rich treasure trove of art, culture and history.

Hikawa Shrine: Named After the Gods

The name omiya is an Indigenous Japanese word meaning great shrine. The inspiration for it comes from the city’s famous Hikawa Shrine, one of only two shrines to be awarded the title of ichinomiya, the highest-ranked shrine in the old Musashi Province. Established in the late 5th century, the shrine runs deep with pedigree having been designated an official Imperial shrine by no less a personage than Emperor Meiji himself. The shrine’s beautiful two-storied romon gate, with its bright vermilion coloring acting as a spiritual ward against evil, is most appealing. Surprisingly, despite being one of the nation’s major shrines, Hikawa is a rather tranquil location with plenty of space for a contemplative visit.

Getting There

A 15-minute walk from the East Exit of JR Omiya Station or a 10-minute walk from either Kita-omiya or Omiya-koen stations on the Tobu Urban Park Line.

musashiichinomiya-hikawa.or.jp

The Railway Museum: A Museum Going Places

As a post station on the old Nakasendo highway connecting Edo with Kyoto, Omiya has always been part of Japan’s travel history. This heritage finds a home with the Omiya Railway Museum. This simple name belies its truly massive hangar-like two-storied structure.

Filled to the absolute brim with original steam locomotives, bullet trains and passenger carriages, there is even a luxurious carriage used only by the Imperial family. The museum also features model trains zooming about in room-sized dioramas. Model displays of historical Japanese trains dot the facility. There is even a massive play center full of train toys and a mock train station cafe complete with rubber lunch boxes and ingredients that the children can prepare.

Getting There

A 3-minute ride to Tetsudo Hakubutsukan Station from Omiya Station on the New Shuttle Line from Omiya Station.

https://www.railway-museum.jp

Saitama Prefectural Museum of History and Folklore: A History Supported

Saitama often gets overlooked when it comes to Japanese history, but Omiya is fully represented at the Saitama Prefectural Museum of History and Folklore. Considering that the region was part of the old Musashi Province, the largest province in the Kanto region that also included Tokyo, there is a lot of history and culture to be had.

The museum is themed on the ideas of history, folklore and fine arts. Its permanent collection showcases pieces from Japan’s ancient Jomon period (circa 1000 BCE) to the more recent Edo period. There are also regular exhibitions featuring national treasures and important cultural properties. Regular workshops allow visitors the chance to make exhibit-inspired folk crafts.

Getting There

A 5-minute walk from Omiya-koen Station on the Tobu Urban Park Line.

saitama-rekimin.spec.ed.jp

Omiya Park: A Refuge of Space

Omiya Park and its 67 hectares is Saitama’s most visited, with over one thousand cherry blossoms within its borders. Designated as one of Japan’s top 100 places to view the cherry blossoms, the sight of the trees in full bloom is a memorable one. The park is also home to a small zoo with an open bird aviary. A children’s retro fairground is perfect for families looking to scratch their nostalgia itches. There are several large ponds, sporting stadiums and that much sought-after commodity, space. That space, in fact, turns out to be three parks combined with the creatively named Second Park home to around 450 apricot trees. It is an official must-see during the annual Japanese Apricot Festival in late winter/early spring.

Getting There

A 10-minute walk from either Omiya-koen or Kita-omiya stations on the Tobu Urban Park Line or a 15-20 minute walk from the East Exit of JR Omiya Station.

pref.saitama.lg.jp/omiya-park

Omiya Bonsai Village: Miniature beauty

Omiya’s Bonsai Village is one of the more extraordinary examples of the positive collaboration between citizens and culture. In fact, six local neighborhood bonsai nurseries share their green space with the public. The village was established after the Great Kanto Earthquake and displays over 100,000 examples of the famous bonsai art.

Along with the private bonsai gardens, the village includes the Omiya Bonsai Art Museum. Dedicated solely to the art, history and heritage of bonsai, the museum is the world’s first-ever publicly run bonsai gallery. It displays over 120 miniature masterpieces, some over 1000 years old. The Great Bonsai Festival, another village drawcard held between 3-5 May, attracts enthusiasts from all around the world.

Getting There

A 5-minute walk from the East Exit of Toro Station on the JR Utsunomiya Line or a 10-minute walk from Omiya-koen Station on the Tobu Urban Park Line.

omiyabonsai.jp

