This Japanese Walking Trend Boosts Fitness in Half the Time Backed by science and TikTok hype, Interval Walking Training is transforming everyday walks in Tokyo By Arden Kreuzer

Swap step-counting for a 30-minute walking method that burns more calories, boosts endurance and actually lowers disease risk. It’s called interval walking training (IWT), also known as “Japanese walking” on social media.

Here’s how it works:

1. Walk fast for three minutes (about 70% of your max effort)

2. Walk slowly for three minutes (around 40% of your capacity)

3. Repeat this five times for a total of 30 minutes

Think of it as a HIIT workout but with walking—and no gym required.

Originally developed by Professor Hiroshi Nose and Associate Professor Shizue Masuki at Shinshu University, this method has been trending on TikTok and Instagram because it’s short, approachable and delivers big results.

Why Is It Better Than Just Walking 8,000 Steps?

Studies from Japan show IWT doesn’t just equal regular walking—it outperforms it for improving health.

The study compared interval walking to the classic “8,000 steps a day” routine and found IWT was superior for improving:

Blood pressure (it dropped more than with steady walking)

(it dropped more than with steady walking) Blood glucose levels (better control over sugar spikes)

(better control over sugar spikes) Body mass index (BMI) (more weight reduction)

(more weight reduction) Aerobic capacity (higher endurance and heart health)

(higher endurance and heart health) Strength (which helps with stability and balance)

It was even sustainable long-term. In a follow-up analysis of 826 participants, 783 people successfully stuck with IWT for the full study—an impressive 95% adherence rate (via Healthline). Those who stuck with IWT over the years slowed the typical age-related decline in strength and fitness. While there’s no direct study proving it increases lifespan (yet), these benefits all point toward healthier, more resilient aging.

And it’s not just for healthy older adults. A 2024 review of IWT concluded the benefits are “well established both in middle- and older-aged but otherwise healthy individuals and in those with metabolic diseases.”

Why It’s Perfect for Tokyo

Tokyo life already involves a ton of walking—just getting from the train station to work can rack up thousands of steps. Interval walking slips easily into everyday routines. Do it on your way home from the office, while taking a lunch break or before heading into a night out.

Even better, there are plenty of built-in 30-minute walking routes in Tokyo.

Shibuya Station to Omotesando via Cat Street

Cat Street near Omotesando Shot by Fernando Goya

A scenic, urban stroll that’s almost exactly 30 minutes—plenty of shops and people-watching along the way.

Yoyogi Park

Yoyogi Park

Start at Harajuku Station, circle the park and end with a slow cooldown or picnic under the trees.

Komazawa Park

Komazawa Park

Designed for walkers, runners and cyclists, Komazawa Park has a peaceful loop that takes about 30-45 minutes starting from Komazawa Station.

These routes fit seamlessly into daily Tokyo life. Commuters can even sneak in an interval walk on the way to the station or between train transfers.

Social Media Impact

The method has exploded on TikTok and Instagram, with users posting before-and-after clips showing improved posture, slimmer waists and glowing skin—all from 30-minute sessions. Trainers have jumped on the trend, sharing how to keep the “fast” part somewhat hard without breaking into a jog.

Walking Smarter, Not Longer

For years, 8-10,000 steps a day was the gold standard. But interval walking packs more benefits into less time. In a city like Tokyo, where people are already on their feet, it’s the easiest workout upgrade ever.

So tomorrow, instead of zoning out on your walk to the station, try speeding up for three minutes, then slowing down for three. You’ll be done before you even realize it.