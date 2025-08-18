Why was Tokyo dubbed “Venice of the East”? The forgotten city of water By Metropolis

Beneath the surface of this megacity lies a quieter, often overlooked identity: Tokyo as a city shaped and defined by water. In fact, during the Edo period (1603–1868), Tokyo—then known as Edo—was often referred to as the Venice of the East due to its vast network of canals, rivers, and

moats.

A City Built on Canals



When Tokugawa Ieyasu established the shogunate in Edo, he transformed the humble fishing village into the political center of Japan. Here, water was key. Moats and canals were dug not only for defense but also for transport, irrigation and flood control. Edo had more than 150 canals by the 18th century, and goods and people moved mainly by boat. In those days, the Sumida River was as vital to the city as roads or railways are today. Neighborhoods like Nihonbashi and Kanda were bustling with waterborne commerce. Goods from across Japan—rice, textiles, seafood and sake—were traded and distributed in Nihonbashi, linking the nation’s regions through a vast inland shipping network. The Nihonbashi Bridge was both the physical and symbolic center of the country, marking the start of the Gokaido (Five Routes) and serving as the reference point for measuring distances from Edo. Meanwhile, Kanda’s river was later redirected to serve a more refined purpose: supplying fresh water for the shogun’s tea ceremonies. This gave rise to the name Ochanomizu (literally, “tea water”).

Shinagawa and the Maritime Gate

Credit: HanzoPhoto



Further south, Shinagawa was Edo’s maritime entry point, a major post town and harbor on the Tokaido Road. It bustled with inns and warehouses, ferrying not only people but also marine goods such as nori (seaweed), dried fish, and salt. This made Shinagawa a key hub where both water and land transport converged.

Hidden Waterways in Modern Tokyo

While many of the canals were filled in during the 20th century to make way for cars and trains, traces of Edo’s aquatic past remain. The Kanda, Meguro and Sumida Rivers still wind through the city, glimpses into its fluid heritage. Boat tours today give passengers a different perspective of the metropolis, passing under low bridges and through areas rarely seen on foot. Tokyo’s love of water also lives on in its bridges; there are over 1,600 of them. Some, like the illuminated Rainbow Bridge or the historical Eitai-bashi, are architectural icons in their own right

Water and Culture

Beyond infrastructure, water has shaped Tokyo’s culture and festivals. Traditional events like the Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival and the Kanda Matsuri have deep ties to the rivers that they’re held beside. Even the word “Edo” means “estuary,” a reminder that the city has always lived in relationship with the water that surrounds it.

Although sushi’s origins span the Asian continent and reach back to antiquity, the techniques and styles we recognize today were born and refined in Edo’s thriving, water-linked metropolis

Area History

On Tokyo’s southeast side, Minato District—meaning “harbor”— features curving paths that descend toward the harbor. The descent is gradual, with pockets of office towers giving way to small shrines flanked by palm trees, and long bridges and overpasses becoming increasingly necessary as the area seems to kneel toward the water. Weaving in and out of these water districts, the neighborhood boundaries become increasingly clear.

Venice of the East: A Title Lost and Reborn?

Credit: Y-studio

While Tokyo no longer has gondoliers or floating markets, its identity as a water city is being rediscovered as redevelopment efforts in places like Tennozu Isle and the Tokyo Waterside Renaissance reconnect

residents with their aquatic past. Currently hidden beneath an elevated expressway, the Nihonbashi Redevelopment Project will restore the bridge as a centerpiece of the area, not only to “reconnect the sky and river,” but also to re-celebrate its waterway heritage. So the next time you stroll along the Sumida, cross a centuries-old bridge, or take a nighttime river cruise, remember: Tokyo isn’t just a city of lights and trains. Iit’s also a city of water, flowing with history.

