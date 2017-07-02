Paris Can Wait

The wife (Diane Lane) of a film producer finds herself taking a road trip from Cannes to Paris with one of her husband’s business associates (Arnaud Viard). On the way they talk in stilted dialogue about life, flirt a little, take in the scenery and eat a lot of nicely photographed food. Okay, it’s not impossible to make a good plot-free movie about wandering around Europe eating (see The Trip). But here 80-year- old Eleanor Coppola (wife of Francis), who in 1991 made the very good Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, manages what many thought impossible. She makes Diane Lane boring. Japanese title: Bonjour, Anne (92 min)