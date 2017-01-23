The Magnificent Seven

The trick when plundering venerated movies made 50 years ago is adding new wrinkles (an all-star cast doesn’t count) while sufficiently adhering to the original without making it seem like you’re just going through the motions. In this regard, Antoine Fuqua’s loud and lumbering Seven bites the dust. That’s not to say it’s terrible. Some will gladly pay to watch Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Peter Scarsgaard strut their stuff in an old-fashioned if slightly cheesy western, even if they don’t remember much later. Let’s say it got it half right; there are seven guys. (133 min)