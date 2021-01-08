Produced by The Human Miracle Company, 0% in Roppongi is Japan’s first vegan and non-alcoholic bar. Whether you are tee-total, trying to cut down on alcohol, vegan or just want to try a new experience, the recently opened 0% is one of Tokyo’s latest attractions, accomplishing the unusual feat of creating an atmospheric, bar-like space sans alcohol.

Sleek drinks in a futuristic atmosphere

Innovative creative studio YAR — led by YOSHIROTTEN — and design studio TATO DESIGN collaborated to produce a futuristic interior and atmosphere, blending an art space with a chic bar experience. The concept of the design is indeed “the first bar in space.” Composed of three main areas — the bar area, metal area and “experience area” — the interior is dominated by metal and reflective mirrored surfaces. The “experience area” also serves as a pop-up gallery space, featuring contemporary Japanese artists.



Currently, 0% is exhibiting the street art-style colorful art of Dunkwell and in collaboration with the artist has developed a vegan alcohol-free wine. The wine, titled “g” has a quirky pretty label and you can order it online and have it gift wrapped.

The concept of 0% is inspired by the Japanese word genki (energetic, cheerful or lively). Separating the characters gen (origin) and ki (life, energy), 0% emphasizes how genki is really about humans returning to our primordial — or 0% — state. By resetting our bodies and minds to zero, the original state, we can experience life in a pure and energetic, revitalized state.



0% aims to put your mind and body at ease, refocusing the five senses to make your surroundings more vivid and exciting again. “Delightful non-alcoholic drinks and a trippy atmosphere join to take you on a mind-cleansing journey,” argues The Human Miracle Company.

ASMR Mocktail

With an extensive menu of over 20 mocktails — accessible via an online menu, reducing paper waste — the mocktails at 0% are all about the experience. “Nepalade w/ASMR sound” is a multisensory mocktail full of depth with timur pepper and lemon undertones and accompanied with an ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) iPod playlist played through sunglass headphones. The relaxing soundtrack beats along with the view of the metal bar and the depth of flavors transport you out of the business of the city, making you forget your surroundings.

Bubbles and smoke

The “Iceland Bubble” is an Instagrammable, interactive mocktail that perfectly encapsulates the futuristic space theme of the bar. The bartender comes over to your table with a device, gives you time to get your smartphone ready for a video and inflates a large bubble at the top of your martini glass then invites you to pop it. The whole experience is dramatic with the smoke diffusing, spilling over the top of the glass. Theatrics overpower the taste, however, as the pineapple juice overwhelms the verjus and ginger honey syrup.

Our top pick: Jupiter IO

On the other hand, the “Jupiter IO” looks and tastes like a cocktail you’d find at a slick bar in Ginza. Served in a sugar-rimmed champagne coupe, the faux white wine, sake and cranberry concoction makes you feel like you’re indulging in an alcoholic cocktail, minus the guilt.

Vegan and CBD cuisine

You can also enjoy vegan “guilt-free junk food,” such as vegan quesadillas, and a range of indulgent desserts. 0% has joined Tokyo’s CBD craze with a decadent, rich CBD chocolate brownie bar infused with orange peel and coconut, which acts as the perfect accompaniment to your drinks.

0% is the perfect answer to when you want to go out in the evening, don’t want to drink but want the ambience of a bar. Located in Roppongi, an area associated with partying, clubbing and bars, 0% participates in the refashioning of the area which is becoming increasingly associated with healthy lifestyle restaurants and gyms.

