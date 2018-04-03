April Food Tips & Trends

• One curious trend is coffee and tea, served together. Nagi Kyoto is combining coffee and Kyoto tea such as sencha or hojicha that is steeped together. Their product, “tea x coffee,” is available at Shibuya and Ikebukuro Loft. http://nagikyoto.com

• Newly opened Bongen Coffee in Ginza is serving a matcha latte with espresso. Hachimitsu kinako latte, honey and roasted soybean powder was a recent menu drink. Bongen’s interior is decidedly Japanese with simple lines accented by bonsai. The shop also serves onigiri simply seasoned with flavored salts. http://ginza-bongen.jp

• Konpeito are colorful small sugar candies introduced to Japan by Portuguese. Rokujuan Shimizu from Kyoto has opened a high-end boutique in Ginza selling original and upscale konpeito with creative touches like soda, collagen or uruchimai rice. Presented as jewelry, perhaps it is perfect that it is across the street from the elementary school with Armani-clad students. http://www.konpeito.co.jp/blog/ginza/

• Macaroon fans will enjoy Laduree’s cafe opening in Aoyama. The interior, in colors of pistachio and cassis violette, sets the stage for the sweets. http://www.laduree.jp

• Chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol will have a pop-up serving Mexican fine cuisine in May at the Mandarin Oriental. https://www.mandarinoriental.com/media/press-releases/tokyo-mexican-pop-up-restaurant.aspx

• Bridge Coffee & Ice Cream has moved from Kappabashi to Nihonbashi Bakurocho. The coffee beans are from Little Nap Coffee Roasters and they also offer baked sweets from Beaver Bread mentioned in this column last month. https://www.facebook.com/Bridge.coffee/

• The gin trend continues. Kokoro Gin from Nagano incorporates sansho harvested from the Japanese Alps. http://kokorogin.com

• Chef Hideki Ishikawa of Kagurazaka Ishikawa, with three Michelin stars, has opened Restaurant Nanpeidai. Upscale yoshoku with dishes like awabi liver croquettes and truffled rice. No website.

• Wise Sons, a Jewish delicatessen from San Francisco, has opened in the basement of the Marunouchi Building in front of Tokyo Station. Bagels, pastrami and matzo ball soup are on the menu. Open from 7:30am on weekdays for a bagel, a schmear and a coffee. http://www.giraud.co.jp/wisesons/

• Nihonbashi Pokemon café has opened in Nihonbashi. There is also a retail shop for Pokemon goods. As it’s anticipated to be very popular, it is recommended to make reservations. https://nintendosoup.com/reserve-table-pokemon-cafe-japan/

• Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa will be opening Bees Bar, a short walk from his namesake restaurant, on April 11. Stay tuned for more details.