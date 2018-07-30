- The SG Club in Shibuya is the go-to spot for cocktails with mixologist Shingo Gokan. Gokan was awarded International Bartender of the Year by Tales of the Cocktail. 1-7-8 Jinan, Shibuya-ku.
- Chocolate mint is the hot trend for summer sweets. Look for it in milk or soy milk drinks, ice cream and baked goods at convenience stores.
- Cibi coffee in Yanaka is a Melbourne-based cafe import. Avocado toast, baked goods, sandwiches and vegetable-rich plates round out the menu. 3-37-11 Sendagi, Bunkyo-ku.
- A short walk from Nishi-Ogikubo Station is Saten , a Japanese tea shop serving matcha or hojicha lattes and even tea-based drinks with beer or gin. The best seats are at the counter where you can watch the tea drinks being made. 3-25-9 Shoan, Suginami-ku.
- Tap and Growler in Shimokitazawa has 18 craft beers on tap and other labels in the refrigerator. Customers can bring in their own food. 2-33-6 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku.
- Sapporo-based 175 Deno Tan Tan Men has opened its second Tokyo branch in Ginza. The spiciness comes from Chinese sansho peppers that will make your tongue go numb. 2-6-16 Ginza, Chuo-ku.
- Saba (Pacific mackerel) and chicken are the basics of Sabaroku ramen. The Seijo Gakuen shop is the first Tokyo branch of this Osaka-based company. 6-12-8, Seijo, Setagaya-ku.
- Roppongi soba shop Yamato offers a big menu of dishes at lunch time. The handmade noodles have a rich texture and nice aroma of buckwheat. In the evening the menu has many sake-friendly small bites and a nice selection of sake and shochu. Roppongi Hills, West Court, Keyakizaka-dori 1F.
- Genmai Genkido in Shibuya is a gluten-free restaurant featuring pasta and pancakes made from genmai (brown rice). 1-26-21 Shoto, Shibuya-ku.
Yukari Sakamoto provides a monthly guide to the best spots around Tokyo for food and drink. View the monthly guides here.