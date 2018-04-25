Andaz Tokyo’s The Tavern – Grill & Lounge

Located in Toranomon Hills, Andaz Tokyo is a luxury lifestyle hotel with spectacular panoramic views of the capital. Renowned for its exceptional service, comfort and cuisine, it’s a trailblazer in the new wave of luxury service in Tokyo.

On the 51st floor of the Toranomon Hills complex, Andaz Tokyo’s main dining restaurant has been relaunched as The Tavern – Grill & Lounge, focusing on the spirit of a tavern—a place to meet, a hub, a focal point of a community.

Australian Executive Chef Shaun Keenan, who has years of experience in Japan, Korea and Australia, brings his global approach to cooking and, in this new venture, focuses on “snow-aged” beef and vegetables using a yukimuro, or snow cellar, to preserve and mature ingredients in natural refrigeration. Keenan, a lover of rural communities in Japan, and especially the Niigata area, is a strong believer in fusing the traditional with innovation and the newly launched menu is a testament to this culinary ethos. Keenan explains, “as snow-aged meat matures in a stable environment, it produces a juicy, tender meat that is rich in flavor and texture.”

The kitchen’s newly installed broiler grill uniformly cooks meat (locally-sourced beef, pork, chicken and lamb) at a high temperature, creating a perfect charred seal. According to the restaurant, “This method unlocks the umami of the snow-aged meat during the cooking process for juicier, more flavorful meat. Lava stones placed at the bottom of the grill are further activated by the meat drippings during the grilling process, adding a smoky aroma.”

In addition to a weekend brunch menu which incorporates an array of mimosas, starters, entrees and sweets, the restaurant offers some standout signature dishes such as Grilled Chateaubriand, Lobster Bisque and Nicoise Salad, as well as desserts such as the truly sumptuous Bombe Alaska with Mango and Strawberry Coulis. The signatures on offer infuse Keenan’s dedication to the use of fresh Japanese ingredients with a global and cosmopolitan philosophy.

The Tavern – Grill & Lounge, then, is a must-visit focal point for friends, families, colleagues and couples who are looking for a luxurious dining experience in the capital. Opulent and comfortable, the restaurant is the latest phase of the Andaz Tokyo’s drive to creatively blend the traditional aspects of Japanese culture and lifestyle with an unprecedented approach to 21st century living.

The Tavern – Grill & Lounge

Toranomon Hills 51F, 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku

Breakfast: 6:30am – 11am; Lunch: 11:30am – 3:30pm; Dinner: 6pm – 10:30pm

Lounge: 10:30am – 11:30pm

Afternoon Tea: 2pm – 5pm; Weekend Afternoon Tea: 1pm – 3pm, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Weekend Brunch: 11:30am – 1:00pm, 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Tel: +81-(0)3-6830-7739

Email: tokyo.restaurant@andaz.com

https://www.andaztokyo.jp/restaurants/en/thetavern-grill-lounge/