August Community News & Events

TELL Pub Quiz in Tokyo

Time to put on your thinking cap! Tokyo English Life Line’s (TELL) monthly pub quiz is a time for drinking, trivia, and community.¥1,000/person to play, maximum six people per team. Prizes for the top teams!



Please reserve at outreach@telljp.com.

Wednesday, August 1, 8pm onwards. Location: Hobgoblin Shibuya, 3/F, Ichiban Bldg., 1-3-11, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/222871501683950/

The Feminine Eye, A Woman-Led Photo Walk

TELL is doing a woman-led photo walk with the group For Empowering Women in Japan (FEW) at the National Art Center and led by professional photographer Tia Haygood of TopTia Photography.



Max 10 participants—so reserve your tickets today! Proceeds will go to TELL and FEW.

Saturday August 4, 2pm-5pm. Location: National Art Center Tokyo, 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo 106-8558 Fee:¥2,000

Find out more about TELL at www.telljp.com.

Summer Light Festival and Tambo Art Viewing

Three months have passed since the Soma Tambo Art Project gathered to plant the tambo (rice field) art in Soma-shi, Fukushima and now it is time to see how this collaborative art work has turned out. Together we will view the living art, enjoy local food and some awesome projection mapping too!



Please notify in advance if you would like to join by sending a message via the Facebook page or e-mail at info@somatamboart.org

Saturday August 4, 4pm-9pm. Location: Soma-shi, Fukushima.

More information available at: http://somatamboart.org/event/viewing2018/

The 11th Shure University International Film Festival — To Live as We Want

Shure University, the only democratic university in Japan, is holding its annual international film festival featuring young filmmakers from inside and outside of Japan. The themes of this year’s festival include the meaning of education, personal identity and the freedom to choose one’s life. One feature film from Taiwan, The Reason of Study, looks at the very competitive entrance exam system from the perspectives of teenagers. Besides films from Japanese youth, the festival will screen other movies from international democratic schools in the US, Germany and Korea.

Note: Film languages vary and not all include Japanese and English subtitles; please consult the listing in the weeks linked above before the event for more complete information.

Friday – Sunday, August 25 – 27 (film screening times will vary). Location: Shure University Special Film Theater.

For more information contact: univ@shure.or.jp. Tel. (03)5155-9801. Access Information: http://shureuniv.org/access

RFTC’s Casino Night 2018

Join RFTC Foundation friends for an evening in New Orleans — food, drinks, music, live gaming, auctions, entertainment, and loads of fun. Come … let the good times roll!

The 2018 theme is “New Orleans”, with live jazz and blues, popular cocktails, beer, wine, and spicy New Orleans cuisine prepared by chef Sohan Ahluwalia of Bourbon Street–Louisiana Kitchen fame.

Games Available: Blackjack, Texas Hold’em Poker, Roulette, Big Six, Craps & Slot Machines

All proceeds raised will go towards the Foundation’s community outreach programs including The Lemon Project seminars and publication of PiNK, a quarterly bilingual magazine for women’s health.

Registration Deadline: Friday, August 31

Friday September 7, 6pm-11pm. Location: Ritz Carlton. Minimum donation:¥17,500/person, ¥175,000/table for 10 (including buffet dinner and drinks) ※ Additional game entry fee of the amount of your choice!

Find out more: https://rftcjapan.org/en/casino-night/