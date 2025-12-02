An Evening at Janu Tokyo: Grill, Bar and Lounge An editor’s review of the Janu Grill, Janu Bar and Janu Lounge. By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Janu Tokyo was already an “it girl” when it opened in 2024. As the Aman’s sister brand and housed in the high-profile Azabudai Hills, the buzz was natural. I was curious, of course, but even after visiting Azabudai Hills many times, I still had not seen the hotel. With no overly dramatic façade, it stays tucked into the architecture. Finally, on a recent evening, I stepped inside. Only then does the scale reveal itself, occupying 13 floors of one of the three towers in Azabudai Hills, with eight restaurants and bars.

While both sit firmly in the luxury category, compared to the chic and mode Aman Tokyo, Janu feels warmer and relaxed. As a Tokyo resident, my encounters with these hotels usually come through their dining rooms and bars rather than overnight stays. The choices for dining are abundant to say the least: from the Italian market-inspired Mercato to Chinese dishes paired with natural wine at Hu Jing, the Japanese charcoal cooking at Sumi and the Edo-style sushi at Iigura, and so on.

This time, I tried the Janu Lounge & Garden Terrace and Janu Bar on the 5th floor, followed by dinner at Janu Grill on the 4th.

Until January 15, Janu Tokyo is featuring TRADMAN’S BONSAI, with dynamic bonsai arranged throughout the property.

Janu Lounge & Janu Bar

When you arrive on the 5th floor and walk into the Janu Lounge, the first thing you see is a wide panel of windows framing Tokyo Tower. I reached the lounge at twilight when the sky still held a slight warmth, and the tower’s orange glow strengthened by the minute until it became brighter than the sky itself.

The ceilings are tall, but the mood stays intimate. The giant lampshades add a quirky and whimsical touch to an otherwise elegant space. The lounge serves light bites and pastries but is known for afternoon tea, which makes sense for an Aman sibling. In my university days, the Aman Tokyo afternoon tea dominated my friends’ Instagram feeds. It really was the coolest thing you could do in the city. And Tokyo is an afternoon tea gekisenku (super competitive battleground), and I say this as someone who lived in London. Janu’s version is already gaining attention, and I would love to try it next time, when I don’t have dinner waiting for me. There is also an evening high tea, which I can imagine pairs very well with champagne (a thought helped by the fact that I was drinking champagne).

The garden terrace is just outside the lounge, so I stepped out for a moment to get even closer to Tokyo Tower. The November air was slightly chilly but still comfortable, and the contrast with my cheeks warmed by several glasses of champagne was perfect.

Next to the lounge is Janu Bar, curated by mixologist Shuzo Nagumo. The menu includes cocktails inspired by different Tokyo neighborhoods like Kagurazaka, Asagaya and Ginza. I had the limited-edition Negroni infused with matsuba (pine needles), created in collaboration with TRADMAN’S BONSAI.

Nagumo is widely known for using ingredients like tea, so as someone who loves tea I was naturally drawn to his approach. Looking at the menu was already fun, and next time I would like to try the cocktail inspired by Kiyosumi Shirakawa, which has ingredients like sake and peach oolong… and even cold brew coffee (fitting as the area is basically coffee roastery central).

Janu Grill

I headed down to the 4th floor to the Janu Grill. As the name suggests, the restaurant focuses on grilled seasonal produce and its highlight, wagyu. The dinner I had was also part of the TRADMAN’S BONSAI collaboration.

Janu Grill Bonsai-inspired dining

The appetizer featured lobster, flounder, salmon, three kinds of caviar, Kujo leek and mitsuba. It had the structure of a classic French aspic, but the presentation was organic and botanical, with flavors leaning Japanese. Next came a turnip soup with duck, yuzu and kinome (young leaves of Japanese sansho pepper), plated in a kaiseki-like style.

The fish course came in a pie with gingko berries and burdock, both peak autumn ingredients in Japan. A dashi was poured over instead of gravy, keeping the flavor light enough for the fish to shine while balancing the rich buttery pastry.

The main was Janu Grill’s signature wagyu, specifically Matsunaga beef from Shimane, a limited-production wagyu. The dish evoked a small karesansui garden, with mashed potatoes shaped like samon (sand ripples). The beef had the expected buttery depth of wagyu without the heaviness.

Desserts were the most bonsai-coded. Black sesame panna cotta, pistachio biscuit and Beni Madonna orange were presented like a small zen garden, with balanced yet complex flavors. Vanilla ice cream, pistachio and rice flour crumble resembled a moss ball.

Janu Grill balances luxury with simplicity. Some dishes are complex and sculptural, while others rely on the simple flavor of grilled ingredients. The open kitchen and warm atmosphere keep the mood relaxed rather than stiff.

After the Last Glass

Leaving Janu felt like walking out of a warm cocoon and back into the cool air of the city. Even without staying the night, the evening was memorable, thanks to the mix of luxury and approachable coziness. Few places feel posh without making you nervous, but Janu does. It is not an everyday after-work drink (at least not for my tax bracket), but it is the kind of indulgence that can make everyday life feel charming every now and then.

Janu Tokyo

1-2-2 Azabudai, Minato-ku 106-0041

janu.com

【JANU LOUNGE & GARDEN TERRACE】 -5th floor

Opening Hours:

Afternoon Tea: 12pm – 5pm (Starts at 12pm or 3pm)

Evening High Tea: 6pm – 9pm (Last reservation accepted at 7pm)

Dinner: 5pm – midnight

Lounge Menu: 12pm – midnight (Food last order 11pm; drinks last order 11:30pm)

【JANU BAR】-5th floor

Opening Hours:

5pm – midnight (Food last order 11pm; drinks last order 11:30pm)

Walk-ins are welcome.

【JANU GRILL】-4th floor

Opening Hours:

Breakfast: 7am – 11am (Last order 10:30am)

Lunch: 12pm – 3pm (Last order 2pm on weekdays / 2:30pm on weekends)

Dinner: 5:30pm – 10pm (Last order 9pm)

Check out the full list of restaurants and bars at Janu Tokyo

