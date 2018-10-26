/>

BLT Steak Thanksgiving
Head to this chic American steakhouse for a special Thanksgiving meal

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving lunch or dinner at BLT Steak, an authentic American steakhouse with a contemporary bistro ambiance. This year they offer a very special Thanksgiving menu for everyone in Tokyo.

Originating in New York City, BLT Steak conveniently has two locations in Tokyo: Roppongi and Ginza. These uptown restaurants are modern and chic, with high ceilings and spacious dining rooms.

This year, BLT Steak offers you the following menus for Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner. These are exclusively on the 22nd and 23rd of November, so remember to book at least one day ahead. Book online here.

Dates: November 22 (Thurs), November 23 (Fri)

Make a reservation up to one day in advance

Price: DINNER ¥7,500, LUNCH ¥4,200 (tax not included). Dinner includes a 10% service charge.

BLT Steak Roppongi

Dinner Course ￥7,500

Amuse-bouche
Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Mushroom Soup
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib (Roast beef) / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup
Coffee or Tea

Lunch Course ￥4,200

Popover
Chopped Vegetable Salad / Pumpkin / Walnut / Dried Fruit / Apple Vinaigrette
Roasted Turkey and Prime Rib / Gravy sauce / Cranberry relish
Pecan nut Florentines Pie / Pumpkin Soup
Coffee or Tea

BLT STEAK ROPPONGI

5F Izumi Garden, 1-6-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
03-3589-4129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

BLT STEAK GINZA

8F Royal Crystal Ginza 5-4-6 Ginza, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo
03-3573-1129
Lunch: 11.30am – 3pm (L.O. 2.15pm) Dinner: 5pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

http://bltsteak.jp/

＊ We also have a regular menu
＊ Tax is not included. 10% service charge will be added to the bill for dinner time.