Café Tomorrow Asakusa An ode to the Japanese Showa era By Jessie Carbutt

Nestled just a stone’s throw from the vibrant Nakamise-dori in Asakusa, Café Tomorrow Asakusa stands as a sanctuary for those seeking to disconnect from the pace of modern life. This café is not just a place to grab a coffee; it’s a deliberate pause, a nod to another era where time itself seems to slow down. Ascend the narrow staircase, and you’ll find yourself in a Showa space that feels worlds away from the streets below.

Café Tomorrow Asakusa is an ode to the retro, with its warm, amber lighting casting a nostalgic glow over the interior. The décor is an eclectic mix of vintage furniture. From the worn leather chairs to the polished wooden tables, each piece selected to evoke a sense of comfort and familiarity. The café’s signature wall clock, forever frozen at just past noon, serves as a subtle reminder that here, the usual constraints of time do not apply. It’s a place designed for lingering, for letting the hours slip by unnoticed.

Open from 6:30am, Café Tomorrow Asakusa caters to both early risers and those looking to escape the midday rush. Their “Mix Morning Set” is a particular favorite among locals and visitors alike. For a modest price, you’re served a hearty plate of toast topped with ham and scrambled eggs, accompanied by a side salad and soup. The food, like the ambiance, is unpretentious yet satisfying, providing the perfect start to your day in Asakusa.

But the cafe is more than just a breakfast spot. Its yoshoku (Japanese-style Western) menu offers a range of Japanese dishes that are comforting and familiar. From rich curries to buttery toast and fluffy pancakes and fresh omelets, the menu is versatile enough to accommodate a quick snack or a leisurely meal.

Café Tomorrow Asakusa’s Atmosphere

What sets Café Tomorrow apart from other establishments in the area is its atmosphere. While many cafés in Tokyo lean into sleek, modern aesthetics, Café Tomorrow embraces the past. There’s no rush here. Only the murmur of conversation, the turning of pages as patrons lose themselves in a book from the café’s well-stocked shelves. The atmosphere is not just a theme; it’s a philosophy. It encourages visitors to slow down, to savor their coffee, and enjoy the simple pleasure of being in the moment.

The café also caters to the practical needs of modern life with free Wi-Fi and smartphone charging stations. The staff, though often occupied with the steady flow of orders, are attentive and friendly. English menus are available, a thoughtful touch that ensures visitors from all corners of the globe feel welcome.

Image credit Café Tomorrow Asakusa Management: tripadvisor.com