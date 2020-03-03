To minimize the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Japan, many public places and events involving large crowds of people are being canceled or postponed in Tokyo and beyond. If you’re planning to go to a popular attraction or event, it’s recommended that you check ahead online to make sure it’s still open or taking place.

Here’s a list we’re updating frequently to keep track of popular places and events that are closed, postponed or cancelled this spring (last updated March 3, 1:30pm).

Ticket refunds

If you bought a ticket for an event that’s been canceled, check this article on how to get a refund.

Updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Check here for updates from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Japan COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker

This resource provides easy-to-read graphs and maps on the global coronavirus outbreak.

Tips on how to deal with the virus

Read our article on the current outbreak and how to plan for the months ahead.

National Visitor Hotline

If you’re worried while traveling through Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) operates a visitor hotline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Support is available in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

From Japan 050-3816-2787

From Overseas +81-50-3816-2787

Gig updates

Check this calendar for an updated schedule of many up and coming music events.

Is hanami (cherry blossom viewing) still happening in 2020?

Read our list of canceled hanami events in 2020.

