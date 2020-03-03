To minimize the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Japan, many public places and events involving large crowds of people are being canceled or postponed in Tokyo and beyond. If you’re planning to go to a popular attraction or event, it’s recommended that you check ahead online to make sure it’s still open or taking place.
Here’s a list we’re updating frequently to keep track of popular places and events that are closed, postponed or cancelled this spring (last updated March 3, 1:30pm).
Ticket refunds
If you bought a ticket for an event that’s been canceled, check this article on how to get a refund.
Updates on the coronavirus outbreak
Check here for updates from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Japan COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker
This resource provides easy-to-read graphs and maps on the global coronavirus outbreak.
Tips on how to deal with the virus
Read our article on the current outbreak and how to plan for the months ahead.
National Visitor Hotline
If you’re worried while traveling through Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) operates a visitor hotline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Support is available in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.
From Japan 050-3816-2787
From Overseas +81-50-3816-2787
Gig updates
Check this calendar for an updated schedule of many up and coming music events.
Is hanami (cherry blossom viewing) still happening in 2020?
Read our list of canceled hanami events in 2020.
Closed Venues:
Closures until March 7
Closures until March 8
Closures until March 12
- Design 21-21
- Hara Museum of Contemporary Art
- Joypolis
- Sanrio Park (Hello Kitty Land Tokyo and Harmony Land)
Closures from Feb 29 until March 13
Closures until March 14
Closures until March 15
- Asobono – Re-Opening to be Announced
- Ghibli Museum
- Hanayashiki Amusement Park
- Kandu
- Kasai Rinkai Aquarium
- Kodomonoyu Playcenter
- National Art Center Tokyo
- National Museum of Modern Art
- Shinagawa Aqua Park
- Sumida Aquarium
- Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Observations
- Tokyo Disney Land and Sea
- Tokyo Metropolitan Underground Water Control Center
- Tokyo Sea Life Park
- Tokyo Sky Circus
- Tokyo Sky Tree
- Tokyo Water Science Museum
- Tondemi Athletic Center
- Toyosu Fish Market
- Ueno Zoo
- Universal Studios Japan
- Yomirui Land Amusement Park
Closures until March 16
- Edo Tokyo Museum
- Hanayashiki Amusement Park
- Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo
- National Museum of Nature and Science
- National Museum of Western Art
- Nezu Museum
- Tokyo National Museum
- Police Museum
Closures until March 17
Closures until March 31
Closures until April 10
- Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival *You can go to the river for a walk and see the cherry blossoms, but the festival is canceled.
Open-ended closures:
Events Cancelled:
- Anime Japan 2020
- Ari Lennox
- Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- Fat White Family
- Holi Mela
- I Love Ireland Festival 2020
- Japan Golf Fair
- Khalid
- MacDeMarco Tour
- Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival (the festival won’t be held but you can still walk along the river to see the blossoms).
- The National Tour
- New Order
- Perfume at Tokyo Dome
- Raveena
- Ruel
- Tom Walker
Events Postponed:
- AKB48 — performance scheduled between Feb. 26 and March 11 in Tokyo, canceled. Concert scheduled March 1 in Ibaraki, postponed.Avril Lavigne Tour
- Awich Peacock Release Tour
- Baseball — All professional baseball matches until March 16 to be played without spectators
- BLUE LIVE HIROSHIMA
- Brooke Candy, 3/6
- The Food Film Festival
- Foals 2020 Japan Tour
- Gen Hoshino — concerts scheduled March 4-5 at Yokohama Arena, March 17-18 at Osaka-Jo Hall, canceled
- Green Day Hella Mega Tour
- HKT48 — no performance until March 11
- Hyomin Live & Talk 2020
- J.I.D
- J-League (J1 and J2) matches between 2/25-3/17
- Kenshi Yonezu at Miyagi Sekisui Heim Super Arena, March 7-8 at Mie Sun Arena, canceled
- Masaharu Fukuyama — concerts scheduled March 19, 21-22 at Yokohama Arena, canceled
- NMB48 — no performance until March 11
- Pixies
- Rugby (16 matches in Top League until March 8, postponed)
- Sound Camp 2020
- SPORTS & PRO-WRESTLING
- Stardom
- Stormzy
- SWMRS Japan Tour
- “TOP GATHER in TYO” (Red Bull Presents)
- T.O.P.S BittsHAL
- True Colors Festival Events
- Uchujin (Cosmos People)
- YBC Levin Cup Games