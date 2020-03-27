Weekend Closures in Tokyo Due to Coronavirus

Following a surge in coronavirus infections in the capital this week, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned of a potential citywide lockdown during a news conference Monday, urging residents to stay indoors this weekend.

Forty-seven novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday, the largest number of cases to arise within a single day in the city. The total number of confirmed cases in Tokyo now stands at 259, nearly double the amount compared to a week prior.

While museums and tourist attractions have remained temporarily closed for several weeks now, more businesses — including Starbucks and major department stores —have decided to close shop on March 28 and 29 in response to Koike’s call for residents to exercise restraint.

What’s closed this weekend?

Department Stores

Some Tokyo locations as well as LUMINE Yokohama will close March 28 – 29. Other locations will be partially closed, leaving supermarkets and food vendors in the building open to the public.

Completely Closed: Ikebukuro, Yurakucho, Shinjuku, EST Shinjuku, NEWoMAN, Yokohama, Machida

Partially Closed: Omiya, Kita-Senju, Tachikawa, Ogikubo, LUMINE WING Ofura, Fujisawa, Kawagoe

Closed March 28 – 29: Shibuya PARCO, Ikebukuro PARCO, PARCO_ya Ueno.

Closed March 28 – 29. Starting March 30, stores will close earlier at 7pm (regular hours: 11am – 9pm) until further notice.

Closed March 28 – 29. Starting March 30, stores will close at 7pm until further notice.

Closed March 28 – 29: Takashimaya Shinjuku, Takashiyama Nihombashi.

Public Parks

To discourage residents from gathering in large crowds for hanami (cherry blossom viewing), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is prohibiting access to certain areas in Inokashira Park, Ueno Park and Yoyogi Park.

Starbucks

Aside from a few exceptions, all Starbucks locations in Tokyo, Saitama and Kanagawa will close March 28 – 29. Starting March 30, stores will close earlier at 7pm until further notice and seating will be limited as a social distancing measure.

Toho Cinemas

Movie theater chain Toho Cinemas will close all Tokyo and Kanagawa locations March 28 – 29. Showings after 8pm are canceled March 30 – April 2. Check here for information about other theater closings over the weekend (Japanese).

Check here for a full list of temporarily closed venues in and around Tokyo.

Can Tokyo expect a lockdown?

Although Koike has urged a voluntary stay at home for this weekend only, there have been suggestions of a 21-day lockdown that may follow in order to continue monitoring the situation. Neighboring prefectures have also advised residents to refrain from traveling to Tokyo to help combat local spread.

Based on a new special measures law passed earlier this month, the Japanese government launched a special task force on Thursday to fight the growing outbreak. With this new development, Japan is better equipped to handle a possible state of emergency declaration, which would allow prefectural governments the authority to enforce restrictions including a lockdown.

In response to the increasing anxiety around Tokyo and the looming possibility of a nationwide lockdown, residents have started ‘panic-buying,’ leaving supermarket shelves almost empty in some parts of the city.

Please keep in mind that even with the possibility of a potential lockdown, essential services such as supermarkets will be running.

Check here for English updates on COVID-19 from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.