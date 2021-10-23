2020 saw the highest enrolment numbers Japanese higher education institutions have ever seen, and the pressure on students to attend the most prestigious of these can be understandably intense. Dr. Wataru Hanai works at the National Centre for University Entrance Examination, and explains that entrance exams for these schools are often now seen as responsible for a student’s entire future. “But for those who have failed their university entrance exam, there are still several options,” he reassures, “such as vocational schools/courses, to take the entrance exam again the next year or — for students from families who can afford it — also going to universities abroad.”

Professor Atsuko Kashiwagi, Chairman of the Global Promotion Committee at Showa Women’s University, partly attributes this academic stress to Japanese companies. “The hiring practices of Japanese companies still tend to place more weight on the ‘brand name value’ of the college attended, not on actual academic achievement — and the students know it.” After many years of hard study, students generally feel they deserve a break, and are not so keen to put in the hard work of rigorous academic pursuits. Do what you want to do, the world is big enough. Yet for Imai, his choice to not follow higher education was never synonymous with failure or poor preparation for his career. His experience led him to learn a second language, intensely train to learn new skills, work with international communities and travel the world. “The navy taught me so many lessons and opened my eyes in a way a professor never could. I became more of a global citizen. Sometimes I feel like that causes a gap between myself and my IT team, many of whom went to top universities in Japan.” Seiji Asano, an event organizer from Tokyo who now lives in Berlin, has a different story. “To be blunt,” he admits, “I’ve no idea about what else you could do other than university. I don’t have any friends who did anything other than do an undergraduate course. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the right or the only thing to do, and more and more students and parents are starting to realize that. Do what you want to do, the world is big enough.” According to Professor Yukiko Ishikura, Associate Professor at the Centre for International Education and Exchange at Osaka University, the concerns of both students and their institutions are indeed changing. “When I was in high school, we used the word ‘examination hell;’ we had to impress the universities. But now, students are the ones who choose their university, not the other way around.”