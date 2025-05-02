Discover Tokyo’s Top Fashion Brands From Streetwear to Whimsical Styles Explore the best local brands shaping Tokyo's fashion scene By Phoebe Leisek

Tokyo is renowned as a fashion hub, full of stylish boutiques and vibrant street style around every corner. With so many brands and aesthetics to choose from, shopping can easily go from exciting to overwhelming. To help you navigate it, we have gathered a list of our favorite local Tokyo fashion brands specializing in a variety of unique styles from minimalist Japanese fashion to streetwear. Check them out the next time you’re looking to update your wardrobe.

Japanese Streetwear Brands

Some of the most popular streetwear brands have come from Japan, including A Bathing Ape, Beams, Human Made and more. Go beyond traditional streetwear and discover a brand that reimagines classic masculine styles through a distinctly feminine lens.

Japanese social media influencer Monako’s clothing brand, Misty, has created buzz since its initial announcement. Misty’s popular hoodie and sweatpants set blends feminine ribbons with baggy silhouettes, creating an ideal balance between style and comfort. Available in three color ways — ivory, pink, and brown — these pieces can be mixed and matched to your liking. Her first collection also features a head-to-toe set of bold leather textures, including a vegan leather version of the trending bubble skirt. If elevated street style or playful silhouettes are your thing, check out the website for a full list of pieces.

Dreamy Designs

Polka dots, colorful designs and other whimsical and nostalgic fashion elements are set to be summer’s latest trend in Tokyo. Check out these brands featuring fun pieces to spice up your wardrobe.

With colorful, dreamlike designs, igusa is best known for their patterned tights, graphic tops and hats. Their pieces are decorated with charming emblems such as heart lockets, flowers and themes of sealife that give them an otherworldly quality. For summer, think light camisoles, whale-printed beanies and more.

Oyster service is another brand that draws inspiration from the deep blue. Their collection features a range of shirt styles, from ¾ sleeve tops and polo shirts to on-trend baby tee silhouettes. Complete your look with their selection of skirts, shorts, and patterned tights for extra flair. Beyond clothing, they offer unique arm covers, baseball caps, and purses. For a pop of color and personality in your wardrobe, dive into their website.

Oyster Service Website

Minimalist Japanese Fashion: Closet staples



There are countless fashion subcultures and trends popping up in Tokyo at any given moment, but it’s important to stick to the basics every once in a while. For clothes that you can wear for seasons to come, check out our favorite minimalist brands that carry timeless staples.

Fekete is all solid colors and classic patterns—polka dots, stripes and checkered patterns make up their clothing line. Their clothes are a reminder that simple doesn’t have to be boring. Get creative with layering denim with polka dot miniskirts, or use thin scarves and unique yet versatile bags to accessorize. Their spring/summer 2025 launch offers breathable blouses and wide-leg denim to keep cool without compromising on style this season.

Japanese brand Pellicule features neutral tones and flowing fabrics, creating a classy yet girly impression. Flowing, flared sleeves are a staple among their long-sleeved tops, making them breathable enough to wear even on hot summer days. The key component of their style is gathered fabric, ruffles and lace, done in a way that is tasteful and easy to wear and style.



Regardless of your taste in clothing, these local Japanese brands are proof that it pays to look beyond what’s popular—you never know what gems you may find at the bottom of Instagram’s creator and business search.