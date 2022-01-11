THEATRE MANGEKYO (THEATRE PROJECT)



Mangekyo is Japanese for kaleidoscope. Representing a union of complex patterns in a constant flux, the founders chose this word for its group as it represents the diversity of its members perfectly. Currently, the ensemble is working on performance for next year. Inspired in part by Japanese mythology and in part from the lived experiences of the group members, the production’s story is a window into the real lives of people in Japan. Whether you’re interested in performing, set design, translation, social media, playwriting or more, anyone is welcome to join.

Already part of a group and have an upcoming event? Share it with us at: metropolisjapan.com/submit-an-event/ to get featured