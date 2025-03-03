English-Speaking Pediatric Services in Tokyo A Comprehensive Guide to English-Speaking Pediatric Clinics in Tokyo By Naomi Judge

Finding reliable healthcare in a foreign country can be daunting, especially when it comes to your children. Ensuring their health and well-being is essential, whether you’re living in or visiting Japan. Fortunately, several English-speaking pediatric clinics in Tokyo cater to international families. Below, we’ve compiled a list of trusted providers to help you find the right care for your child.

Flow East Clinic – Dr. Izumi Sakuma

7F, 5-10-24 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

TEL: 03-6277-3555

Website: floweast-clinic.com

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 8:30 AM – 11 AM, 3 PM – 6:15 PM (except Tue & Sat afternoons)

Sun: 9 AM – 12:30 PM (health checks and vaccinations only)

Closed: Tuesday afternoons, Saturday afternoons

Located in the Azabu area, Flow East Clinic is a convenient option for international families. The clinic offers a range of pediatric services, including vaccinations authorized in Japan. Eligible patients can receive vaccinations free of charge with the necessary municipal coupons. Appointments can be scheduled online in English up to one month in advance. Walk-ins are accepted but may involve longer wait times.

Kijima Pediatric & Otorhinolaryngology

2-21-10 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku

TEL: 03-3467-6740

Website: kijimaclinic.com

Hours:

Mon-Wed, Fri: 9 AM – 12:30 PM, 3:50 PM – 7 PM

Sat: 9 AM – 12:30 PM

Closed: Thursday, Sunday, and national holidays

This Shibuya-based clinic specializes in pediatric care as well as ear, nose, and throat (ENT) conditions. Patients can book appointments online; however, first-time visitors must schedule their initial consultation in person. Walk-in appointments are available for those with Japanese insurance. Vaccination appointments must be arranged in advance.

The National Medical Clinic – Dr. Karl Che

5-16-11-202 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

TEL: 03-3473-2057

Website: nmclinic.net

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 9 AM – 12 PM, 1:30 PM – 5 PM

Sat: 9 AM – 12 PM

Closed: Sunday and national holidays

Established in 1988, The National Medical Clinic is a long-standing, English-friendly institution offering pediatric and general internal medicine services. Specialists in pulmonology, psychiatry, and infectious diseases are available upon request. The clinic also provides immunizations, laboratory testing, X-rays, and even cosmetic procedures. Consultation fees start at ¥12,000, and Japanese Health Insurance is not accepted.

Tokyo Medical and Surgical Clinic – Dr. Tom Lomax

3-4-30 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

TEL: 03-3436-3028

Website: tmsc.jp

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Sat: 8:30 AM – 12 PM

Closed: Sunday and national holidays

Tokyo Medical and Surgical Clinic (TMSC) provides comprehensive general and specialized healthcare, including pediatrics, women’s health, travel medicine, and mental health. Specialists in dermatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology, orthopedics, and more are available. Allied health services, such as physiotherapy and speech therapy, are also offered. The clinic operates on an appointment basis but accommodates urgent walk-ins. A 365-day out-of-hours service is now available for urgent medical needs.

Hiroo International Clinic – Dr. Isao Tsutsui

Barbizon34 Bldg 7F, 4-14-6 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku

TEL: 03-5789-8861

Website: hiroo-ic.com

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 9 AM – 12 PM, 1 PM – 5:30 PM

Sat: 9 AM – 1 PM

Closed: Sunday and national holidays

Since 2007, Hiroo International Clinic has catered to foreign residents and travelers unfamiliar with Japan’s healthcare system. Services include general/internal medicine, health checkups, school medical exams, vaccinations, and minor surgeries. While they issue itemized receipts for insurance reimbursement, they do not accept Japanese national health insurance.

The Bluff Medical and Dental Clinic

82, Yamate-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa (10 min from Motomachi-Chukagai Station)

TEL: 045-641-6961

Email: doctor@bluffclinic.com

Website: bluffclinic.com

Hours:

Mon, Tue, Thur-Sat: 9 AM – 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM – 5 PM

Wed: 9 AM – 1 PM (medical services only, no dental)

Closed: Wednesday afternoon, Sunday, and national holidays

This bilingual clinic provides pediatric and general medical services, as well as dental treatments, physiotherapy, and massage therapy. Japanese national and social health insurance are accepted, but private insurance cards are not.

Yokohama International Clinic

2-2-1-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

TEL: 045-224-2111

Website: yokohamakokusaiclinic.com

Hours:

Tue-Sat: 9:15 AM – 12:15 PM, 2 PM – 5:30 PM

Closed: Monday and Sunday

A small clinic in Landmark Plaza, offering internal medicine, orthopedics, neurology, physiotherapy, wound treatments, and health checkups. While staff can assist English-speaking patients, their website and booking system are only available in Japanese.

Totsuka Clinic

649 Yabacho, Totsuka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

TEL: 045-864-2110

Website: totsukaclinic.com

Hours:

Mon-Wed, Fri: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM, 3 PM – 6 PM

Thur: 3 PM – 8 PM

Sat: 9 AM – 12 PM

Closed: Sunday

Totsuka Clinic offers general pediatric and internal medicine services, as well as specialized care in cardiology and endocrinology. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments can be scheduled via phone.

Southwood Kids Clinic

Southwood 3F, 6-6-1 Chigasaki Chuo, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

TEL: 045-942-7700

Website: southwood-kc.com

Hours:

Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri: 9 AM – 12 PM, 3 PM – 6 PM

Wed & Sat: 9 AM – 12 PM

Closed: Wednesday & Saturday afternoons, Sunday, and national holidays

Specializing in pediatric care, vaccinations, and health checkups, Southwood Kids Clinic serves children from infancy to late childhood. Their website and online booking system are in Japanese only—non-Japanese speakers may need a translation tool.