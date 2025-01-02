January 3, 2025
English-Speaking Vets in Tokyo
A comprehensive guide for pet owners
Even if you’re competent in Japanese, English-speaking vets in Tokyo can make the process less stressful and ensure the best care for your furry (or scaly!) friends. Whether you’re dealing with a routine checkup or an unexpected emergency, here are some English-speaking vets in Tokyo to help you take the guesswork out of important health conversations.
Akasaka Animal Hospital
Address: Akabashi Building, 2F, 4-1-29 Akasaka, Minato-ku
Tel: 03-3583-5852
Web: akasaka-ah-en.com
This clinic prides itself on offering clear communication for international pet owners. Known for its preventative care and friendly staff, Akasaka Animal Hospital is a great choice for routine checkups and vaccinations. The central location makes it a convenient option for many expats.
Daktari Animal Hospital
Address: 2F Shirokanedai Apartment, 5-14-1 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku
Tel: 03-5420-0012
Web: daktari.gr.jp/en/
Daktari offers 24-hour emergency services, making it a reliable go-to for urgent pet health issues. Their team is known for being thorough and compassionate, providing everything from advanced diagnostics to routine care. Plus, the clinic’s proximity to Shirokanedai station is a bonus.
West Cross Veterinary Hospital
Address: Kastaria Nakameguro, 1F, 1-18-7 Aobadai, Meguro-ku
Tel: 03-6416-9533
Web: westcross.jp/English.html
For those in the Nakameguro area, West Cross Veterinary Hospital stands out for its modern facilities and experienced staff. They cater to a range of pets and excel in dermatology and internal medicine. The clinic’s English-friendly approach makes even complex medical discussions stress-free.
Nishiazabu Mitsubachi Animal Hospital
Address: 2-1-13 Nishi Azabu, Minato-ku
Tel: 03-6433-5433
Web: mitsubachi-ah.com/#en-support
This cozy clinic in Nishiazabu is particularly welcoming to small pet owners. Whether you have a cat, rabbit, or other tiny companion, their tailored approach ensures your pet feels safe and cared for. The name Mitsubachi (meaning “honeybee”) reflects their gentle philosophy toward animals.
Pet Life Veterinary Clinic
Address: Daiichi Building, 1F, 2-3-5 Higashi Azabu, Minato-ku
Tel: 03-6807-4058
Web: petlife.co.jp/en
Located near Roppongi, Pet Life Veterinary Clinic is an excellent clinic that offers a broad range of services, from generalist to emergency and diagnostic veterinary services. Their English-speaking staff ensures transparency, particularly when discussing treatment options. The clinic prides itself on modern treatments at an affordable price. It’s a highly recommended choice for expats looking for comprehensive pet care.
Animal Medical Centre Motoazabu
Address: 3-1-34 Motoazabu, Minato-ku
Tel: 03-6384-5351
Web: amc-motoazabu.com/english.php
Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, this clinic in Motoazabu covers everything from wellness exams to advanced surgeries. Their team is skilled in handling complex cases, and their English-speaking staff ensures that no detail gets lost in translation.
Tips for Choosing a Vet in Tokyo
- Proximity Matters: Choose a clinic close to your home to minimize stress for both you and your pet, especially in emergencies.
- Emergency Care: If you need 24-hour services, Daktari Animal Hospital is a potential option.
- Specialty Needs: Check the website for further details about specialties that might best suit your pet’s specific health needs.
- Check Reviews: Many expats share their experiences online, so look for reviews to get a feel for each clinic’s services.
Whether you need a simple vaccination or specialized care, these English-speaking vets in Tokyo have you covered. After all, our pets deserve nothing but the best—no matter where we call home.
If you’re heading on vacation soon and need a place for your pet to stay, here’s a roundup of English-Speaking Pet Hotels in Tokyo. And if you’re keen to add a new furbaby to your family, here’s how to adopt a dog in Tokyo.