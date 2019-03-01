Green Book

When in the early 60s, Dr. Don Shirley, the suave, world-class jazz pianist (Mahershala Ali) embarks on a tour of the Deep South, it is thought best to hire for him a driver/bodyguard. Enter goombah nightclub bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen in a personal best). It’s hardly a surprise that during the ensuing, true-ish road trip the two mismatched travelers learn life lessons from one another, and of course eventually bond. Peter Farrelly’s warm-hearted and fun movie is a bit tame on racism, but it’s not about that; it’s about friendship. And while you know where it’s going, it’s a great ride. (130 min)