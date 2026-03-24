Sushi Omakase at Hashida Tokyo An artist's hands, a chef's eye: seasonal seafood, rare sake and an omakase shaped by the morning’s market By Nattan Casey Plewissara

Tucked behind a discreet entrance, Hashida Tokyo feels less like a restaurant and more like stepping into the chef’s private living room. Guests gather around the intimate sushi counter as plates arrive one by one, creating a rhythm that invites conversation and shared appreciation of every bite.

The atmosphere is relaxed, where conversation flows easily while the chef prepares each piece just inches away. His approach is authentic, yet pushes the boundaries of tradition—experimenting with rare fish and unique cooking styles, working only with what he believes is the best catch of the day, sourcing directly from trusted fishermen and markets, and preparing each ingredient in ways that honor traditional techniques while refusing to be bound by them.

Check out the Metropolis editor’s favorite omakase spots in 2026

Expect rare seasonal seafood throughout the evening. Nodoguro, the prized blackthroat seaperch, appears deeply rich and smoky. Ishidai from Shizuoka arrives firm and ocean-sweet, while kamasu (Japanese barracuda) may be lightly grilled to coax out its natural sweetness.

Some pieces feature an unexpected twist: two slices of fish layered onto a single piece of sushi, creating contrast in both flavor and texture.

Several dishes have become signatures of the counter. Silky monkfish liver delivers pure umami, while tai shirako brings a delicate creaminess. A simmered mentaiko dish follows the chef’s father’s recipe, bridging past and present. Even the flakes shaved over certain bites carry a twist made from tuna rather than bonito for a deeper aroma.

Between sushi courses, small surprises appear: grilled sweet potato melting under oyster butter, or delicate pairings of Kyushu uni with kelp. The chef also works closely with sake breweries, pouring distinctive bottles such as a featured nihonshu from Tochigi.

The restaurant traces its roots back to 1969. Today, the second generation of the sushi shop carries the legacy forward after a full renewal in 2022.

The chef himself took an unusual path into the craft. Once an artist, he traded the arts for fish and fire. Office work never appealed to him; instead, he visits the market every morning, selecting whatever sparks inspiration for that day’s omakase. Guests watch the process unfold in real time, the chef adjusting dishes throughout the evening based on the ingredients and the reactions of diners.

The experience unfolds through three omakase tiers: ¥25,800, ¥38,400 and ¥46,200, each reflecting what the chef discovered that morning. At Hashida Tokyo, dinner isn’t just a meal; it’s an evening shaped by instinct, conversation and the thrill of tasting something that may never appear the same way again.