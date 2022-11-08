♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dreams and visions may be piling in for a soft, fluffy landing. Jupiter, Neptune and Juno are in this sector of your chart. They tend to expand your personal horizon and dissolve boundaries. This Full Moon is a total lunar eclipse. You may notice a shift in perspective towards what you own or what’s important to you. It will be closer to how you feel deep inside.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus opposes Uranus in your sign. You may walk a fine line, or have it rearrange on you. The job of Uranus is to expand perspectives, which is a bonus. Sometimes it feels like a surprise. The Full Moon is a Lunar Eclipse. It’s in Taurus. It creates a moment where you can step out of everyday thinking, symbolically speaking. This can turn your whole trajectory around.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

As much as you may want to daydream, you might not have time. Mars retrograde in your sign can seem like it’s undoing your hard work. Since you prefer high-end projects and finishes, the Venus – Uranus opposition could show you options not available before. You’re in touch with your feelings, as the Full Moon is a total lunar eclipse. You’ll sense the results before they arrive.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You still have the benefit of Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene in your sign. They’re not retrograde, either, so they won’t take no for an answer. This week holds a stabilizing Full Moon. It soothes with a revelation you may seek. Since it’s a total lunar eclipse, it offers a moment out of time. Let your natural healing abilities be those you share with yourself.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Saturn and Vesta, opposite your sign, create a cozy concept. They keep things going in relationships. Vesta is the sacred flame and pilot light. Saturn is disciplined and requires hard work. There are pay-offs to your efforts, though they may take time. Saturn is not a party animal. This Full Moon is a total lunar eclipse. Pressure and release come from work and life at home.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Ceres, the goddess who governs grains to keep you fed, is also a financial advocate for coins in your pocket. She’s in Virgo. She holds her own with Juno, Neptune, and Jupiter opposite. In a relationship? It may be wonderful, expansive, and hard to pin down. The Full Moon could have you dreaming of a getaway, the further the better. It’s a lunar eclipse, so you may have to wait.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a hidden benefit for Librans this week. The Full Moon reflects the power of your ruling planet, Venus. Wonder where you stand with someone? You may get a clear picture at this time. It’s a total lunar eclipse, so it can take a while to kick in. You won’t have to jump to deal with it immediately. Venus squares Saturn. You may choose to let events come to you.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This Full Moon influences an important relationship. It travels to reflect the greatest light in this sector of your chart. Then it becomes a total lunar eclipse. The inherent shift is a cosmic boost. It can go so far as to reset the path you’re on. You may find things become easier, plus you get to see further. Venus squares Saturn. Give things time to work in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians live in the big picture. Watching distant sunsets as light sparkles away frees you from the gravity of earthly details. So why are you stuck dealing with an endless flow of ‘need this yesterday’? You’re like a giant magnet. This week’s Full Moon is a total lunar eclipse. It’s in the work sector of your chart. Keep going. Take care of yourself. Breathing space is yours again.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The Full Moon reflects light through all of your senses. If there’s a creative project, plans with children, or sports in which to excel, this luminary will expand every feeling. It’s also a total lunar eclipse. The results tend to play out over time, not all at once. Mercury opposite Uranus could bring a surprise connection. Your inner clock moves in rhythm with the universe.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With Vesta and Saturn direct in your sign, you can make up for lost time. As you cover more ground, the Full Moon impacts where you live. On top of this, it’s a total lunar eclipse. It starts things in motion. Feelings can rise from deeper realms. Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius. What you expect may arrive, but you might not be able to move it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Busy with details? Know that Juno in Pisces has your back. Be sure to schedule some ‘me’ time to balance planetary oscillations this week. Sink into a hot bath or escape to your favorite films and music. The Full Moon is a total lunar eclipse. It reflects light in your conversational sector. There’s a reset button that creates a breakthrough with a bridge to understanding.