♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope April 14 – 21

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Working hard? One way or another, you’ll be rewarded. Serving your passion satisfies your drive and helps others at the same time. Saturn is in a positive aspect to the Moon’s North Node. Breakthroughs are part of your karmic path. The Solar Eclipse is at the very tippy end of your sign. One more chance for a Happy Birthday! Your Aries energy is about to come roaring in.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Taurus has gone through such changes that you may wonder why. Uranus in your sign strengthens every part of you through seismic shifts and shake-ups. The Solar Eclipse is in the final degree of your house of dreams. What you focused on in the past may no longer hold the same attraction. The Sun transits to Taurus to infuse new ones. Happy Birthday to You!

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The arc of friendships finds a balance. They fill every interesting moment. If you have time, rewards come now. The Solar Eclipse is in this sector of your chart. This week completes an insightful period of revelations. While you may never be the same, you are true to yourself. The Sun transits to light up dreams you may have stored away.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars in your sign cuts through blocks and obstacles. Whether it’s traffic and timing or feelings in the clouds, you have a secret weapon no other sign can boast. Pallas Athene in Cancer brings an original approach. You may be the only one who sees specific options. The Solar Eclipse completes a career cycle. It builds on your hard work and can satisfy you financially.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

People depend on Leos. There are times when it’s not easy. Some days you might rather not jump out of bed to solve the world’s problems. Family fracas and roller-coasters at work could add to the fray. You’ve weathered a stretch of flat-out races to be in your next chapter. The Solar Eclipse is at the end of your spiritual sector. The Sun then tips towards career.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Virgos are brilliant at details. You can’t help it, you just are. Whether it’s numbers or patterns, puzzles or connecting the dots, you find the best way in. The quiet depths of your sign can analyze what others don’t see. Efficiency has no option but to behave itself when you’ve arrived. The Solar Eclipse completes a look at a partnership. What do you think?

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This is an exciting time for Libra. The more conscious you are, the more you benefit. Taking action may be easier. The Sun is in your house of long-term relationships. Personal and business connections snap back into place. The Solar Eclipse is at the very end of your sector of long-term commitments. A cycle of initiation completes as the Sun transits for a payoff.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This week moves Scorpios out of the realm of waiting and into the cozy zone. Saturn in your romance sector picks up. The karmic North Node of the Moon and this planet of timing work in tandem. Creating a structure that lasts or a foundation you can live with is key. The Solar Eclipse leaves its mark on work. The Sun warms up a harmonious new relationship.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Have the planets in your romance and loyalty sector used up every cell in your body? Craving a break? If so, rejuvenation is coming. This week’s Solar Eclipse is at the end of this area. Whatever you have put into this is what you shall reap (focus forward if you want more). The Sun then enters your house of work. A bit of a luxurious pace lets you feel your way through it.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You don’t need to worry about staying grounded this week. You’re an earth sign, so that’s where your best work shines. You may have noticed Uranus in your fifth house moved to upend relationships with spectacular results. Taking care of children is covered here, too. The Solar Eclipse completes groundbreaking at home. The Sun transits to warm things up.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Aquarians don’t need to follow the crowd. You’re good at creating, and then others follow you. So why the sigh of resignation as you join in the status quo? It’s only for a little while, as Saturn stabilizes your finances. This planet makes a beneficial aspect to the Moon’s North Node. You were born to do this. The Solar Eclipse is hot and spicy. Let conversations spill over a little.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This is your week to howl – less like a wounded wolf and more like a happy hyena. Feeling free of external pressures lifts your spirits. The intense requirements you’re dealing with finish up with the Solar Eclipse. It’s at the very end of your finance sector, which includes your material and emotional resources (think patience). The Sun transits to restore solid footing.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani