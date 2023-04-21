It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope
♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣
Horoscope April 21 – 28
March 20 – April 18
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
For all the celestial bodies that have moved through your sign, Chiron and Jupiter are still there. Waves of
healing happen in a big way, with positive ripples for those you love. Mercury goes retrograde. If the look
you receive or a response is unexpected, take a moment to double check. Windows of opportunity may be
found behind a curtain of misunderstanding.
April 19 – May 19
♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
Taurus is an earth sign, practical and determined. Happy Birthday! An achilles heel infuses with your
ruling planet Venus. Beauty, treats, and a comfortable lifestyle are high on her list. Make sure you have
your desires covered. Mercury goes retrograde this week. If a misunderstanding threatens well-laid plans,
the Bull will not be happy. Double-check details and smile.
May 20– June 20
♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
Geminis always find a way to enjoy life. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money is in your sign. Go
ahead. Add some of her gifts to your daily schedule. Even if they’re small and few, they will carry you
through. Mercury goes retrograde. It’s in your solar twelfth house of dreams. While this can delay a desire
you may have, it’s only being repositioned to hit your target.
June 21 – July 21
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣
You may have noticed a bit of inspiration with a fiery approach in your days. Pallas Athene and Mars are
in your sign. Take a moment to breathe that in. Mercury, the Messenger, goes retrograde this week. What
is expected and planned for can be changed by outside forces. Being part of a cooperative whole is not
easy. Luckily, you’re good at it. Others like your style.
July 22 – August 22
♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣
Dark Moon Lilith is near the end of your sign. She’s retrograde. This can mean a time of knowing what
you want to do – with a dash of risqué – but a few loose ends pop up to handle. What’s on top of this is
Mercury moving retrograde. It’s mid-way through your solar tenth house of career. You may choose to
take your time about making changes.
August 23 – September 21
♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣
Life has a way of pushing us into our experiences, if we don’t consciously choose to sign up. The planets
and their positions affect each initiation. If you’re involved with the law, teaching, travel or spiritual
insights, you may have a lot on your shoulders. Juno, Uranus, the Moon, Mercury, Vesta and the Sun all
factor in this. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. Move from your center.
September 22 – October 22
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣
You have more going for you than you may think. While a number of planets have moved away from
your relationship sector, the transformation is ongoing. It factors in not only how you feel, but what you
have and how it’s shared. This becomes a lot if someone else is involved. Jupiter and Chiron continue to
expand the healing. Mercury retrograde lets you backtrack and regroup.
October 23 – November 21
♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
Sometimes things stop connecting before Mercury goes retrograde. This goes double for electronic
transfers, reminders, and appointments. Since this planet of communication goes retrograde, logic may
skip a few steps in its reasoning. Go easy on the well-intentioned, but be strict with details. They may be
slippery, changing as the surges pulse.
November 22 – December 20
♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
Sagittarius can’t stand a dull moment. The minute you feel bored, you’d rather be asleep. Why waste a
fascinating future with a chance you’re watching the wrong film? Response is an important part of your
day, whether it’s in the form of sports, ghostly hauntings, or shocks that just keep coming. Watch for
Mercury retrograde. It means well and gives you time to reassess.
December 21 – January 18
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣
What is it that gives you a sense of accomplishment? Are you happiest when you’ve had a productive
day? Capricorns were born to build something that lasts. This can take time. The patience you give
yourself makes all the difference. Mercury the Messenger goes retrograde. There is no way to hurry the
planets. They will eventually come around.
January 19 – February 17
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣
If you wonder why you’re so busy at home, there’s a celestial reason. Juno, Uranus, the Moon, Mercury,
Vesta and the Sun all traverse this sector of your chart. They can keep anyone busy. Aquarians tend to be
social and active. Mercury goes retrograde. While delays are the norm, it often forces circumstances to
open. You can stay in and look out, or make your great escape.
February 18-March 19
♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣
Only those at the top have the power to make directives appear – or dissolve. Pisces is in a unique
position. Ruler Neptune is in the last few degrees of your sign. This planet has a dual function. It draws
the highest vibrations into the light, but the shadows are tempting and can shift. Mercury goes retrograde
this week. Trust your instincts and take your time.
Illustrations by wynettaceasarani