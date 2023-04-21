♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope April 21 – 28

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

For all the celestial bodies that have moved through your sign, Chiron and Jupiter are still there. Waves of

healing happen in a big way, with positive ripples for those you love. Mercury goes retrograde. If the look

you receive or a response is unexpected, take a moment to double check. Windows of opportunity may be

found behind a curtain of misunderstanding.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taurus is an earth sign, practical and determined. Happy Birthday! An achilles heel infuses with your

ruling planet Venus. Beauty, treats, and a comfortable lifestyle are high on her list. Make sure you have

your desires covered. Mercury goes retrograde this week. If a misunderstanding threatens well-laid plans,

the Bull will not be happy. Double-check details and smile.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Geminis always find a way to enjoy life. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money is in your sign. Go

ahead. Add some of her gifts to your daily schedule. Even if they’re small and few, they will carry you

through. Mercury goes retrograde. It’s in your solar twelfth house of dreams. While this can delay a desire

you may have, it’s only being repositioned to hit your target.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may have noticed a bit of inspiration with a fiery approach in your days. Pallas Athene and Mars are

in your sign. Take a moment to breathe that in. Mercury, the Messenger, goes retrograde this week. What

is expected and planned for can be changed by outside forces. Being part of a cooperative whole is not

easy. Luckily, you’re good at it. Others like your style.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dark Moon Lilith is near the end of your sign. She’s retrograde. This can mean a time of knowing what

you want to do – with a dash of risqué – but a few loose ends pop up to handle. What’s on top of this is

Mercury moving retrograde. It’s mid-way through your solar tenth house of career. You may choose to

take your time about making changes.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Life has a way of pushing us into our experiences, if we don’t consciously choose to sign up. The planets

and their positions affect each initiation. If you’re involved with the law, teaching, travel or spiritual

insights, you may have a lot on your shoulders. Juno, Uranus, the Moon, Mercury, Vesta and the Sun all

factor in this. Ruler Mercury goes retrograde. Move from your center.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You have more going for you than you may think. While a number of planets have moved away from

your relationship sector, the transformation is ongoing. It factors in not only how you feel, but what you

have and how it’s shared. This becomes a lot if someone else is involved. Jupiter and Chiron continue to

expand the healing. Mercury retrograde lets you backtrack and regroup.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sometimes things stop connecting before Mercury goes retrograde. This goes double for electronic

transfers, reminders, and appointments. Since this planet of communication goes retrograde, logic may

skip a few steps in its reasoning. Go easy on the well-intentioned, but be strict with details. They may be

slippery, changing as the surges pulse.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarius can’t stand a dull moment. The minute you feel bored, you’d rather be asleep. Why waste a

fascinating future with a chance you’re watching the wrong film? Response is an important part of your

day, whether it’s in the form of sports, ghostly hauntings, or shocks that just keep coming. Watch for

Mercury retrograde. It means well and gives you time to reassess.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

What is it that gives you a sense of accomplishment? Are you happiest when you’ve had a productive

day? Capricorns were born to build something that lasts. This can take time. The patience you give

yourself makes all the difference. Mercury the Messenger goes retrograde. There is no way to hurry the

planets. They will eventually come around.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you wonder why you’re so busy at home, there’s a celestial reason. Juno, Uranus, the Moon, Mercury,

Vesta and the Sun all traverse this sector of your chart. They can keep anyone busy. Aquarians tend to be

social and active. Mercury goes retrograde. While delays are the norm, it often forces circumstances to

open. You can stay in and look out, or make your great escape.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Only those at the top have the power to make directives appear – or dissolve. Pisces is in a unique

position. Ruler Neptune is in the last few degrees of your sign. This planet has a dual function. It draws

the highest vibrations into the light, but the shadows are tempting and can shift. Mercury goes retrograde

this week. Trust your instincts and take your time.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani