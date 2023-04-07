♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope April 7 – 14

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re sharp on details, determined on income. This Easter brings a renaissance of all that is possible. The Sun, Chiron, Jupiter and Vesta are in Aries. Your focus and aim are substantial. Mercury, Juno, Uranus and Venus clean up in your sector of finances. Venus, goddess of love, transits to your sector of conversations. Enjoy the comfort of communication. Happy Birthday!

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taurus the Bull likes to sink into a bit of bliss. Spring and Easter remind that you are strong and steadfast. It helps to have restful moments. The romantic in you can blossom. If not, others need to watch out, and they generally know it. You feel renewed. Venus, your ruling planet, transits to your finance sector. Income is all important. Dreams race to your next luxurious venue.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is your week. Energy soars with sunny breezes and the promise of warmer days. The focus for Spring and Easter is on. Your wardrobe can brighten with a palette of colors. There’s a sense of freedom at this time of year. Venus, goddess of luxury dreams, moves into Gemini. It’s time to splurge in ways you normally might not. Your sign leads. Enjoy the best of the rest.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week offers rainbows of candy and Easter egg hunts. Nostalgia and romance add to sights easily found. Your solar twelfth house becomes your own personal dream factory. Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and luxury, enters this area of your chart. What is it that you most want? Soothing your energy into these thoughts and feelings moves molecules which become more.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Easter offers moments of magic especially for you. Colored eggs, jelly beans and chocolate bunnies add to the décor. The stars make sure your house of career is full and gifted. Venus, Uranus, Juno and Mercury all crowd this sector of your chart. Solid commitments keep you there. Then Venus travels to join friends who make life worth living. A new start is coming.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Decorated Easter eggs and marshmallow chicks are delicious. Chocolate bunnies watch as you pass by store windows. What is needed to keep life balanced for all? It may surprise everyone. Choices made in the past are up for review. Whether or not you expected this scenario, here you are. Venus, goddess of love, empowers only the best as she facilitates your career.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Puffy white clouds, bunnies and baskets are hallmarks of this week. Easter signals renewal in ways that bring you closer to loved ones. Venus, goddess of romance and money, makes a smooth aspect to Neptune. This is earthly and divine love combined. As your ruling planet, Venus brings heaven to earth. She then transits to invite a spiritual peek into choices you make.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There’s so much happening in your solar seventh house. Venus, Uranus, Juno and Mercury put their emphasis on personal and business affairs. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may seek the spotlight. Easter buffets and baskets of chocolate bunnies are a delicious addition to your week. Then Venus transits to make a personal transformation something beautiful.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Spring and Easter can make sunshine brighter. Who doesn’t love a chocolate bunny in every shape and size? Even if you only window-shop, the colors and artistry can whisk you right out of the doldrums. Venus sextiles Neptune for a blissful week. You may hear positive news when it comes to work. Then Venus transits to make a relationship deluxe.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This week has a way of blending inspiration and artistic delights. If it’s Easter tradition you seek, there are examples from every decade to enjoy. Venus makes a beautiful aspect to Neptune. You could hear positive news when it comes to a romantic venture. Children are especially important. Then Venus transits to bring comfort and money with you to work.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Decorations and candy eggs lift spirits with their curls and swirls. Chocolate bunnies can be found everywhere you look. Easter reminds that a fresh new season has arrived. Venus, goddess of love, beauty and money, sextiles Neptune. Your income and home life are divinely inspired. Then Venus transits to bring a comfortable spin when it comes to romance and all you desire.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Spring colors are the foundation for Easter’s bright décor. Candy eggs and bunnies vie to find their way home to you. Choosing for a loved one? It’s easy with so much on view. Venus, goddess of beauty and art, makes a sextile aspect to Neptune. This connection brings earthly love to its most divine state. Then Venus transits to speak her most gentle thoughts.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani