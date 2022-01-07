♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The Sun connects with Venus. They’re in your career sector. You may make a wise investment. Another healing opportunity arrives with Chiron in Aries. It connects to communication guru Mercury. Check groups and associations. They could be in the process of changing their tune. A fantasy appears as the Sun and Neptune weave a celestial light. It’s divine, but doesn’t last long.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Twists and turns have become the norm. Uranus is nearing the end of a retrograde. It’s in Taurus, so you feel its impact the most. The Sun connects with ruler Venus, making things warm and wonderful. If you can take in an art gallery or stroll through the park, you may find a soul restoration. Mars squares Neptune. Watch for activities that overreach. They don’t pay off.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Worn out from the holidays? Notice winter now that they’re over? Some think they exist to keep people going. The Sun connects with Venus to bring you a treat. If it doesn’t appear, go out and get one. Enjoy shaking off those undercurrents to skate on the surface. Mars in your partnership sector squares Neptune. Find a fleeting fantasy.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Can you get a better performance with apres-holiday momentum? Or is this week a snooze-fest? If your schedule won’t let you rest, check what’s coming your way. The Sun connects with Venus. This is a warm fuzzy aspect that leads to heart-shaped interaction and sometimes, romance. Mars squares Neptune. You still have to determine what is an illusion.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Welcome to January. Saturn and Mercury are opposite your sign. This week they tell truths which you hammer smooth. A heart-felt reward awaits you. The Sun connects with Venus. Leave space in your schedule for romance (or create flex-time for spontaneity). Work is a major focus. They need you. Mars squares Neptune. Film and music fill the soul’s need for escape.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Though Virgos are subtle, there are times when you hit things head-on. Stealth is another quality you can bring to your week. Your modesty belies your nature, which is tops in critique and technique. The Sun connects with Venus. They help you settle into a beautiful scene. You may make an investment in art, or act on your instincts. Mars square Neptune will test this.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Texting in triple time? Don’t know how you keep those threads in line? This is par for the course, as Mars races through your conversational sector. The Sun connects with Venus this week. They may sign you up for gorgeous art showings or a view of tempting bakery treats. Watch for the Mars square Neptune aspect. Make your plans slowly, with smooth edges.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Decode this week with your special Scorpio-scope. The Sun conjuncts Venus, which means they hang out at the same degree. A wealth of warm feelings and positive events come from spontaneous conversations. Working while everyone naps? You’ll benefit from your efforts. Mars squares Neptune. Find a sacred space to restore and reflect.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You made it to 2022! Congratulations! Unless you’re a Sagittarius, it would be impossible to know how much adrenalin was required. Now it’s January. You can set yourself free. What would you like to do? A gentle yoga routine or zen diet can get you back on track. The Sun connects with Venus. You might not know it, but your finances are about to get a boost.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Feel like a triple serum of magic might get you through this week? Welcome to 2022! Winter is always a wild time for Capricorns. While little may seem to pop through the surface, there’s plenty underneath to keep you warm. The Sun connects with Venus. Your abundance meter may overflow. Mars squares Neptune. Indulge, but keep your safety valve with you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Could you be more open-minded? Probably not. Aquarians are already at the cutting-edge. If it’s new, unique, or controversial, it’s for you. Jupiter has leap-frogged out of your sign, which leaves you with Saturn and Mercury. They tend to focus on boundaries, deadlines, and conversation. The Sun connects with Venus to make it a warm fuzzy week.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars, in a fire sign, wants everything now. Pisces is a water sign, which can make things sizzle. Especially at home! Yet the Sun connects with Venus, so there’s plenty of heart. The chaos that’s revealed ends up looking great on you. Wherever you are, you’re able to settle in. Mars squares Neptune to show which direction you like best.