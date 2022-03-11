♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week’s starry movements cover a lot of ground. The Sun connects with Neptune, adding a spiritual quality to events. It effuses a divine energy on earth. Then it makes a positive aspect to fate, in the form of creating new patterns. On St. Patrick’s Day, Mercury sextiles Uranus and the Moon opposes Jupiter. Sudden changes and deep feelings motivate you to the max.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Moving fast? The Sun connects with Neptune in your house of dreams. Write them down, even if you wake up and it’s still dark. The Sun makes a positive aspect to the North Node, so fate works in your favor. St. Patrick’s Day offers you options. Mercury sextiles Uranus, which is in your sign. News of change attracts a new focus. The Moon opposes Jupiter for enthusiastic results.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week may lure you in, though you’re still at the helm. The Sun conjuncts Neptune, encouraging details to dissolve. The Sun sextiles the Moon’s North Node. Pinning down action intertwines with the path of fate. St. Patrick’s Day holds the most intrigue. Ruler Mercury deals with changeable Uranus. The Moon opposes Jupiter to expand your emotions.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may get a glimpse of your higher self this week. It’s always a part of you, but often hangs out in your auric field. Bring it closer to your own 3D as the Sun conjuncts Neptune. Do what gives you a sense of satisfaction. Mercury sextiles Uranus on St. Patrick’s Day. While you’re making things green, changes occur. The Moon opposes Jupiter, lifting you to the big picture.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Plenty to do, as events ask for more? Look at all the focus on relationships. Saturn, Juno, Venus, Mars and Vesta reign supreme in this area of your chart. They bring you space and support in the long term. Into the green scene? You’re a natural to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day. The Moon opposes Jupiter to expand finances. Mercury sextiles Uranus to make changes more than exciting.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Find a few moments to bliss out. Especially if there has not been a whisper of taking a break. In truth, Virgos have a talent for getting things done. Especially when it’s time to split hairs! With the Sun conjunct Neptune in your relationship sector, why not let St. Patrick’s Day take the lead? Ruler Mercury sextiles Uranus for an exciting dose of news.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not a bad week to make a move, if you’re thinking romance. Mars and Venus are in your solar fifth house. Your dynamic expression matches your creative streak. Feel free to burst out on the scene. Everyone loves a Libra. The Sun connects with Neptune, bringing divine inspiration. On St. Patrick’s Day, Mercury connects with Uranus. You could win a prize.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like there’s too much on your plate? The Moon’s South Node is in Scorpio. The North Node is in your relationship sector. If you’re in one, it may seem your partner gets all the breaks. Or you’ve helped them without the credit you deserve! Single or spoken for, Mercury sextiles Uranus this St. Patrick’s Day. You’ll turn the tables of the universe without even trying.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Seeking a way to nurture your nature, without pushing past limits of endurance? A Sagittarian’s quest is often a challenge. The pilot light of the zodiac, your loyalty is to a cause, and comes from inspiration. Let St. Patrick’s Day be a welcome break. Mercury sextiles Uranus. You’re a mental wizard who can live on instinct and still have fun!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

They say patience is a virtue. Capricorn is imbued with plenty. But if you’re waiting to no avail, the universe may be saying, ‘Choose something else.’ The subtle irritations life offers can be a form of guidance. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day won’t give you a chance to get bored. Mercury, the Messenger, makes a positive aspect to Uranus, creating change in a flash!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a week to be green, and it won’t be with envy. Both Mars and Venus are in Aquarius. Into sports? You’re focused and on point. The best of love and romance finds you with a flourish. Not sure about St. Patrick’s Day? Mercury connects with ruling planet Uranus. News may bring a substantial form of excitement. You’ll definitely want to get in on this one!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like you could use more oxygen in your fish tank? You’ll catch your breath this week. The Sun connects with Neptune. Both are in your sign. Happy Birthday! The diffusing quality of their connection makes it easy to be a visionary, but hard to pin down the details. On St. Patrick’s Day, Mercury sextiles Uranus. Changes are quick, unexpected, and exciting.