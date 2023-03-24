♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope March 24 – March 31

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Aries! You lead the way. You tend to be out front and do things first. You don’t mind knocking down a metaphorical wall or two when the time comes. The world needs you, as you burn the hottest of all the fire signs. When something needs to be changed, you’re the go-to person. Mercury in Aries connects with Chiron and Jupiter. Your communication is fearless.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Looking for new ways to find meaning? Uranus in your sign keeps you hopping. With the North Node of the Moon in Taurus, karmic connections ask for your embrace. Craving some scenic down time to restore the Soul? Mercury, the Messenger, has influence with both Chiron and Jupiter. Write and talk it out. You don’t have to accept every point of view.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Geminis like change. It keeps things fresh. With so much action in the stars, is it time for a break? It might not be what you expect. Your thoughts and efforts are often to assist others. Now you have time to give back to yourself. Mercury the Messenger is your ruling planet. It connects with both Chiron and Jupiter. Let your friends take care of you.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Work colleagues and associates blend. Your career has more potential than ever as you move forward. Yet Uranus, Venus, Juno and Vesta influence friends who want their share of your time. Merging them as one large group may be the only way to go. Is this a possibility? Mercury the Messenger helps. It connects with Chiron and Jupiter to reveal your healing powers.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dark Moon Lilith is in Leo and she’s kicking up a fuss. This angel of wisdom knows what needs to be done, and she may be about to share it. If things have been slowed down, held back, or kept secret, you could find you’re going straight to the top. Mercury conjuncts both Chiron and Jupiter. Your communication makes an impact. It may even go international.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Like your routines, but ready to outgrow them? You have been steady for so long, it could seem they

would last forever. Even if things weren’t exactly as planned, time was not a barrier. Now you may want projects with deadlines. Chiron and Jupiter influence what you share in long-term relationships. It’s no longer about everyone else. Mercury makes a tight connection to speak up.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Action, more than contemplation, is Libra’s secret weapon. It will come almost without having to think. Opposite your sign, balancing your personal desires, is your house of relationships. The Sun has entered this sector so your ego is involved. Mercury is there, wanting to speak up and move fast. It connects with both Chiron and Jupiter. Healing opportunities come in a big way.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Scorpio’s extensive instincts lead you to trust yourself. While your feelings run deep, you may wait before you expose them. Your sign isn’t famous for patience, but it should be. Don’t have the energy to burn hot in winter’s chill? Mercury the Messenger connects with both Chiron and Jupiter. Enjoy a little self-care and quality time. Your choice.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re in tune with the truth. That’s a brave stance. It’s not easy. You don’t have to jump to every new idea. If you’re searching for an alternative, the stars will back you. Right now, five planets are rushing through your creative fifth house. You can’t stop them, but you can test to see if they’re lucrative. Mercury connects with Chiron and Jupiter. A shift is in your favor.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

In the middle of a moral dilemma? Not sure of the rules, but want to survive? Capricorn has gone through every twist and turn. Pluto brings things to the surface, transiting towards the end of your sign. Star antics belong to what happens at home. Things may move faster than anyone can follow. Mercury the Messenger connects with Chiron and Jupiter. Changes are positive.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Near the end of your tether? Someone may set you free. It’s worth counting to ten, though the stars push for a quick response. Five planets are in your solar third house. They want results when it comes to brothers, sisters, and neighbors. Mercury, the Messenger, connects with Chiron and Jupiter. Understanding goes up one hundred percent.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Neptune in your sign takes a breather. Pisces’ compassionate nature is well established. Inspiration comes from your ability to see the big picture, including views beyond our world. Spiritual insights make you money in the midst of global change. Mercury, the Messenger, builds communication skills with Chiron and Jupiter. They invite a forum for healing.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani