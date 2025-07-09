How to Live in Japan Visas, jobs and the real way people make it work By Metropolis

Living in Japan long-term is possible if you really want it. Whether you’re an artist, aspiring developer or just drawn to the culture, the key is understanding how visas work, being flexible with your job expectations and knowing how to network and apply for the right roles.

Start With the Right Visa

To live and work legally in Japan, you need a visa that permits employment. The most common entry points include:

Working Holiday Visa

If you’re from a country like Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada or select EU nations, you may be eligible for a Working Holiday Visa. This visa allows you to stay for up to a year (or 18 months for certain nationalities, such as Australians), and work to support your stay.



You don’t need a job lined up when you apply—you can come with a vague plan, then figure it out. People often take ski resort positions, part-time jobs and English teaching roles. But the real advantage is flexibility. You can try living in Japan without long-term visa stress, plus you’re free to pivot your career plans once you’re on the ground. The biggest plus is that it gives you time to build an organic network of people and companies for when you’re ready to apply for a full-time role in a long-term career you are passionate about.

As LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman puts it, “Your network is the most important asset you have.” Many internationals in Japan get jobs through word of mouth.

Working Visa (Standard Route)

The usual route for staying long-term is through a Working Visa sponsored by a full-time company in Japan. These include categories like Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services and Instructor.

This requires a bachelor’s degree, a job offer from a Japanese company (usually before you arrive in Japan) and employer sponsorship for your visa. This option is great for those who want to work in a Japanese office. Be aware that many jobs require you to speak advanced Japanese and have passed the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) N2 or above.



Some jobs with low language or English-language requirements include:

English Teaching (ALT, eikaiwa, private tutoring, kindergarten) Software Engineering / Web Dev (many startups and large international companies use English for their Japan branch) Hospitality in Tourist Hubs (hostels, capsule hotels, ski resorts—especially seasonal) Modeling and Entertainment (especially for those with unique looks or language skills) Freelance Writing, Photography, Content Creation (requires visa eligibility, but can be lucrative) Startup Jobs in Tech (early-stage companies often care more about your portfolio than your JLPT level)

Business Manager Visa (Start Your Own Business in Japan)



If you want to run your own business in Japan, you’ll need the Business Manager Visa and a lot of cash to throw at it up front. It’s specifically for entrepreneurs and company founders. To qualify, you must:

Establish a legal business entity (e.g., a GK or KK)



Rent a physical office space (coworking spaces and online offices are not always accepted)



Show a minimum investment of ¥5 million (~USD $32,000)



Submit a detailed business plan, financial projections and hiring plans



This visa is usually issued for 1 year initially and is renewable as long as your business remains active and legitimate. Some city governments, like those in Tokyo or Fukuoka, offer startup support programs that can help you apply for this visa even before incorporation. It’s recommended to work with a lawyer familiar with starting a business.

Creative or Freelance? Consider the Artist Visa

For those pursuing careers in illustration, music, fashion, performance or other artistic fields, Japan offers a dedicated Artist Visa—but it’s notoriously competitive. Only a few hundred are approved each year, and you’ll need strong documentation of your work and income.



Long-Term Goal: Permanent Residency

If you’re serious about staying in Japan forever, your long-term goal should be Permanent Residency (PR). Most people qualify after 10 years, but with high income, Japanese language skills or certain visa types, you can apply in as little as two.

Setting Your Expectations

Your actual job in Japan might not be your dream job right away—and that’s okay. Many newcomers find that Japan’s job market is still very who you know and how good your Japanese language skills are, not what you apply for. That’s why the real key is to prioritize networking over applications.

Sign up for job boards, but don’t rely solely on them. Make real connections. Attend meetups, seminars and expos. Go to co-working spaces and international events.

Here are a few newsletter resources to start getting career opportunities delivered to your inbox:

Creative Tokyo (for designers, creatives, marketers)



(for designers, creatives, marketers) TokyoDev (for English-speaking developer jobs)



(for English-speaking developer jobs) GaijinPot Jobs (for all kinds of jobs)



(for all kinds of jobs) Japan Dev (developer and engineer jobs)



(developer and engineer jobs) LinkedIn Japan (works well here for international roles, especially)



(works well here for international roles, especially) Related Facebook Groups (a quick keyword search will find a group niche to your career interest)

A Note on English Teaching

One of the most common first jobs for newcomers in Japan is English teaching, for obvious reasons. It’s accessible, doesn’t usually require Japanese and often comes with visa sponsorship. But be cautious if it’s not your long-term goal.

If you’re planning a career shift later (especially into tech, design or business roles), English teaching can be a double-edged sword. On a resume, it may appear irrelevant or misaligned—for example, applying for an engineering job with four years of English teaching as your most recent experience. It creates a disconnect in your career narrative.

Consider leaving English teaching off your resume entirely if you’re applying for unrelated roles.

Manifest who you want to be in your bio at the top of your resume. “I’m a Tokyo-based software engineer” rather than “I’m an English Teacher” matches what you’re applying for.

Maintain a part-time or freelance role in your intended field while teaching, even if it’s unpaid at first. There are many internships available in Japan. Even though they’re not usually paid, they offer you that experience to get your foot in the door towards the career you’re actually aiming for.

Build a portfolio and stay current and focused in your target industry—it proves commitment and prevents gaps.

How to live in Japan? In conclusion, it’s smart to come with a plan, but the reality is, most people pivot once they’re here. A job you take to pay rent might lead to a surprising opportunity. And the person you meet at a random event could connect you to a long-term path. In Japan, living here is often about patience, persistence and playing the long game.