Insider’s Guide to Eating In and Dining Out

Tsukiji market is still open for business and new shops are opening up like Matcha Stand Maruni. Owner Shingo Ito’s family has a nori shop just down the street. Start the morning with a freshly-whisked matcha latte.

Marunouchi’s new Nijubashi Square building will be home to Morton’s The Steakhouse, Alan Yau’s bespoke dim sum Yaumay and Parisian patisserie Pierre Herme, who is opening a new global concept pastry shop with an eat-in cafe.

Yanaka welcomes Tokyo’s first Norwegian bakery, Vaner, with baker Tsukasa Miyawaki offering sourdough breads and pastries.

Hotel 1899 in Shinbashi opens this month. The theme of the hotel is tea, going so far as to house a tea sommelier. The hotel’s cafe will serve tea, matcha beer and offer a new Japanese dining experience of “dining on tea.”

Toyosu fish market has opened and most of the shops and restaurants are from Tsukiji market. A new, welcome face to this group is Sennen Kojiya, operated by Hakkaisan Sake Brewery, that sells a variety of fermented products and Hakkaisan sake. Ask for Baba-san, the English speaking staffer to guide you.

The Sumida Hokusai Museum will feature a Gourmets of Great Edo exhibit from November 20, 2018 – January 20, 2019. http://hokusai-museum.jp/

Pizza Studio Tamaki has opened its second shop in Roppongi.

Cow Cow Kitchen’s cheese puff is filled with Hokkaido mascarpone, camembert and fresh cream and is only sold at the shop near the Takeshita Dori exit of Harajuku Station.