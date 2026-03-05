Don’t Miss These Japanese Music Festivals Coming in 2026 From seaside stages to mountain backdrops, here’s your guide to Japan’s most anticipated music festivals of 2026 By Moa Sera and Nattan Casey Plewissara

Japan’s festival calendar stretches far beyond a single summer peak, unfolding across all four seasons and transforming cities and landscapes alike. In 2026, stages will rise along Yokohama’s waterfront, beneath the silhouette of Mount Fuji and throughout Osaka’s vast urban parks.

This year’s lineup reflects the range of Japan’s music culture, from stadium-scale international headliners to the country’s rapidly evolving hip-hop scene, underground electronic collectives and indie showcases. Whether you prefer all-day mega-events or smaller gatherings tucked into alpine greenery, the 2026 circuit offers distinct atmospheres as much as diverse sounds.

The Biggest Names at Summer Sonic 2026

Three days, six stages, and artists from across the globe. Summer Sonic returns in 2026 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, once again splitting its program between Tokyo and Osaka.

Widely regarded as one of Japan’s flagship summer festivals, the event draws major international acts and thousands of fans every August. This year’s lineup features JENNIE, Alex Warren, FKA Twigs, Keshi, and LE SSERAFIM, with more names still to be revealed. Rather than centering on a single genre, Summer Sonic thrives on contrast. K-Pop shares space with indie rock, global pop, and alternative sounds, creating a weekend where chart-toppers and cult favorites rotate across multiple stages from afternoon through late evening.

Where:

Tokyo: Zozo Marine Stadium & Makuhari Messe

1 Mihama, Mihama-ku, Chiba

Osaka: Expo Commemorative Park

10-13 Senri-Banpaku-Koen, Suita, Osaka

When: August 13 – 16

Official site: summersonic.com

Underground Pulse at Rainbow Disco Club 2026

For devotees of house and techno, Rainbow Disco Club is something of a pilgrimage.

Rather than chasing radio hits, Rainbow Disco Club curates carefully selected international DJs and underground icons known for extended, immersive sets. The focus is depth over spectacle. It’s common for artists to play for hours, gradually building sonic landscapes that reward patience and serious listening. Held in a scenic outdoor setting in Shizuoka, the festival combines club culture with natural surroundings, a rare pairing in the electronic world. The crowd is dedicated, stylish and deeply engaged. No glow sticks required, just stamina.

Where: HIGASHI-IZU CROSS COUNTRY COURSE

Inatori, Higashiizu, Kamo, Shizuoka-ken

When: April 17 – 19

Official site: rainbowdiscoclub.com

Stadium Energy in Spring at METROCK 2026

Before the summer festival season fully takes over, Tokyo Metropolitan Rock Festival, also known as METROCK, brings stadium-scale energy to Tokyo and Osaka each May.

Split across two weekends, the festival takes over Sea Forest Park in Tokyo and Ocean Contact Square in Osaka, delivering a lineup packed with Japan’s biggest rock and pop names. The newly announced fourth wave of artists includes [Alexandros], Kyuso Nekokami, Chilli Beans., NEE, and muque, alongside Osaka highlights such as TMRevolution and Da-iCE.

Expect tightly packed crowds, polished production and a distinctly domestic lineup that showcases the depth of Japan’s contemporary rock scene.

Where:

Tokyo: Uminomori Park

3-3 Uminomori, Koto-ku

Osaka: Umi to no Fureai Hiroba

6-1 Takumicho, Sakai-ku, Osaka-fu

When:

Tokyo: May 16 – 17

Osaka: May 30 – 31

Official site: metrock.jp/index.html

Beachy Vibes at Greenroom Festival 2026

Take a plunge into the coastal lifestyle with a cold drink in hand, your favorite tunes and a view of the ocean at the Greenroom Festival in Yokohama, Tokyo’s portside neighbor.

With “Save The Ocean” as its central theme, the Greenroom Festival is all about surf culture and immerses visitors in the seaside lifestyle through music, art, markets, film screenings and more. Running for more than 20 years, Greenroom’s show-stopping performances come from both Japanese and international artists alike. This year will include attendance from John Batiste, iri, Hirai Dai, Ezra Collective, with the unofficial accompaniment of the sounds of the ocean. Whether you prefer riding the ocean waves or stadium waves, this festival is sure (shore) to bring out your inner surfer with its coastal vibes.

Where: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

1-1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa

When: May 23 – 24

Official site: greenroom.jp

Nature Getaway at Fuji Rock Festival 2026

Billed as “a celebratory space where music and nature resonate together,” Fuji Rock Festival returns to the lush mountains of Niigata this summer.

Held at Naeba Ski Resort, the festival is known as much for its natural setting as for its lineup. Surrounded by forested hills and open greenery, it attracts festival-goers who enjoy pairing live music with the experience of camping and spending long days outdoors. What defines Fuji Rock is its atmosphere, a unique blend of Japanese hospitality and the free-spirited, Glastonbury-esque energy of a global outdoor gathering. Musically, Fuji Rock spans genres without losing its distinct identity. Past editions have welcomed international acts such as Fred Again, James Blake, and Vampire Weekend, alongside major Japanese artists including Vaundy, Creepy Nuts, and Radwimps, a balance that keeps the program both global and locally rooted.

Where: Naeba Ski Resort

202 Mikuni, Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma, Niigata-ken

When: July 24 – 26

Official site: fujirockfestival.com

Ultra Fun at Ultra Japan 2026

As one of Asia’s premier urban dance music festivals, ULTRA JAPAN transforms this waterfront venue into a pulsating hub of light, bass, and rhythm that’s both cinematic in scale and intimate in its communal charge.

Rather than settle for a single mood, ULTRA JAPAN thrives on contrast: thunderous mainstage anthems coexisting with underground groove and deep-house currents threaded through the RESISTANCE stage, all underscored by the skyline and seawater breeze. Across two days each September, the festival’s mix of global and emerging DJs beckons longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, offering the kind of shared, all-night energy that only a city-centric EDM gathering can deliver.

Where: Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park

1-1 Aomi, Koto-ku

When: September 19 – 20

Official site: ultrajapan.com

Feel the Indie Energy at Asagiri Jam 2026

If mega-stages aren’t your style, Asagiri Jam offers a more intimate alternative, set against one of Japan’s most iconic backdrops: Mount Fuji.

Held in the Asagiri Highlands of Shizuoka, this autumn festival blends indie rock, alternative, folk and electronic sounds into a relaxed, community-focused gathering. Unlike high-intensity summer events, Asagiri Jam invites you to slow down. Bring a blanket, sit in the grass and let the music drift across the fields. As the sun sets, Fuji’s silhouette darkens against the sky and soft stage lights glow across the valley. The festival feels less like a commercial event and more like a curated outdoor retreat where the scenery plays as important a role as the lineup.

Where: Fujinomiya, Shizuoka-ken

When: October, dates TBA

Official site: asagirijam.jp

