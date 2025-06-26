Japan Drugstore Guide: Women’s Health A comprehensive list of the best menstrual and feminine care products available in Japanese pharmacies By Lillian Loescher and Katie Dicken

Credit: grinvald

Navigating your period while living in or traveling through Japan can be confusing—especially if you don’t read kanji or recognize local brands. From menstrual pain relief and organic tampons to heat packs, herbal UTI remedies and yeast infection treatments, Japan’s drugstores are stocked with a wide range of women’s health products. This guide breaks down some of the most trusted and accessible products available, so whether you’re dealing with your period, an infection or hormonal changes, this guide will help you navigate the aisles with confidence.

All product prices listed are before tax and are accurate as of June 2025. (Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice.)

Pain Killers

Whether you’re curled up with cramps or trying to make it through a full day of work or travel, Japan offers a range of effective over-the-counter pain relief options for menstrual discomfort. Here are some of the most trusted picks you’ll find in local drugstores:

These trusted options are popular with both locals and visitors for managing menstrual pain. Look for the kanji 生理痛 (seiritsuu) on the packaging to confirm that the product targets period-related discomfort. In addition to menstrual discomfort, they help relieve muscle pain and stiffness, toothaches, fevers and sore throats. Eve Quick DX contains magnesium, which helps the body absorb pain-relieving ingredients more quickly.

Price:

EVE A EX: ¥631 (20 pills)

Two tablets contain, Ibuprofen – 200 mg, Apronal – 60 mg, Anhydrous Caffeine – 80 mg

EVE Quick DX: ¥1,080 (20 pills)

Two tablets contain: Ibuprofen – 200 mg, Magnesium Oxide – 100 mg, Allylisopropylacetylurea – 60 mg, Anhydrous Caffeine – 80 mg

Dosage:

For both: Take 2 tablets at once, up to 2 times daily with lukewarm water, allowing at least 6 hours between doses. Avoid taking on an empty stomach. Intended for individuals aged 15 years old and older.

These are fast-acting options specifically labeled for menstrual cramps and headaches. Additionally, they also work for tooth pain, muscle pain, sprains, ear aches and muscle stiffness.

Price:

Bufferin Luna i: ¥715 (20 pills)

Two tablets contain: Ibuprofen – 130 mg, acetaminophen – 130 mg, anhydrous caffeine – 80 mg, dehydrated aluminum hydroxide gel – 70 mg

Bufferin Premium DX: ¥980 (20 pills)

Two tablets contain: Ibuprofen – 130mg, acetaminophen – 130mg, Anhydrous caffeine – 80mg, apronal 60mg, dehydrated aluminum hydroxide gel – 70 mg

Dosage:

For both: Take 2 tablets at once, up to 3 times daily with lukewarm water, allowing at least 4 hours between doses. Avoid taking on an empty stomach. Intended for individuals aged 15 and older.

Ibuprofen

A classic option for managing menstrual cramps and headaches, this medication helps alleviate a range of pains, including muscle pain, earache, muscle stiffness, sore throat, and joint pain.

Price: ¥568 (84 tablets)

Dosage: Take 2 tablets at once, up to 3 times daily with lukewarm water, allowing at least 4 hours between doses. Avoid taking on an empty stomach. This product is intended for individuals aged 15 and older.

Yeast Infection Relief

Yeast infections can be an uncomfortable but common issue for many women. In Japan, you can find both internal and external treatments at pharmacies, though some may be stored behind the counter. If symptoms are severe or do not improve in a few days, consult a medical professional.

An internal-use suppository for recurring yeast infections in those previously diagnosed by a doctor.

Active Ingredient: Clotrimazole 100mg (per tablet)

Price: ¥3,080

Dosage: Insert 1 tablet deeply once daily before bed for 6 days. Intended for individuals aged 15–59. If symptoms worsen after 3 days or persist after 6, consult a doctor.

Considerations: For internal use only. Do not use during menstruation. Not for first-time infections or frequent recurrence. Avoid use if pregnant, immunocompromised, or on blood thinners.

A topical cream for external itching caused by yeast infections or other irritation. This product does not treat the infection itself and should not be used internally.

Active Ingredient: Miconazole nitrate 10mg

Price: ¥1,342

Dosage: Apply to the affected area up to 3 times daily. Intended for individuals aged 15–59. If symptoms persist after 6 days, consult a doctor.

Considerations: For external use only. Not for internal application. Avoid use if pregnant, immunocompromised, or on blood thinners.

UTI Relief

Bo-koren is a common herbal remedy used in Japan to alleviate painful urination and support flushing out bacteria from the urinary tract. It’s often recommended for early or mild UTI symptoms.

Price: ¥1,255

Dosage: For individuals 15 years or over, take 4 tablets 3 times daily between meals with water or warm water. For children between the ages of 7 and 15, take 3 tablets 3 times daily. For children 5 to 7, take 2 tablets 3 times daily. Please make sure to follow the designated dosage and directions.

Considerations: Not for children under 5. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid touching with wet hands or transferring to another container. If symptoms persist or worsen after a few days, see a doctor immediately.

For all medications: Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Sanitary Products

For many, finding the right sanitary products is just as important as managing period pain. Japanese drugstores stock a variety of pads, tampons, and liners to meet your needs–whether you’re looking for something ultra-thin, overnight or gentle on sensitive skin.

Laurier

Known for their comfort and absorbency, Laurier pads are among the most popular in Japan. The brand offers a wide range of breathable and comfortable options, from ultra-thin pads to highly absorbent nighttime pads, available in both unscented or lightly scented options.

Laurier’s Shiawase Suhada is designed for maximum comfort and comfort, even on heavy flow days. These breathable pads use an airy, dimpled sheet to create airflow and reduce trapped moisture—a common cause of itching and irritation. A fully ventilated back sheet helps keep skin dry, while the dual-dome surface design gently cushions the skin and promotes ventilation. Fluid is quickly absorbed to reduce stickiness and leave the surface feeling smooth and dry. Suitable for sensitive skin and extended daytime wear.

Available Lengths: 17cm to 40cm

Price: ¥1,430 (3 packs)

SOFY

Sofy is another top sanitary care brand in Japan and around the world. Their product line includes options for every lifestyle and flow level, from daytime and nighttime pads to sports pads, shorts-shaped pads, pantyliners, tampons, absorbent underwear, and even menstrual cups. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, Sofy products are known for their comfort, reliability, and versatility.

Designed to stay in place no matter how you move, SOFY BodyFit offers reliable leak protection with a contoured shape that fits securely to your hip. Its absorbent center zone and back-fit design prevent twisting or gaps, reducing the chance of leaks even during active days. The pad absorbs fluid smoothly and gently, making it a comfortable choice for sensitive skin.

Price: ¥1,500 (4 packs)

A pad and underwear in one–designed to fully wrap around the hips and protect up to the waist to prevent back leaks. Stretches and fits snugly with your body, staying in place even as you toss and turn. Side-leak guards help prevent leaks during sleep. Made with soft, marshmallow-like stretch material that’s breathable and gentle on skin.

Price: ¥909 (2 packs)

The only tampon in Japan made with 100% organic cotton. Designed with sensitive skin in mind. The absorbent core is wrapped in organic cotton to reduce irritation while providing up to 8 hours of leak-free protection, day or night. A gentle, worry-free option for those looking for more natural period care.

Price: ¥891

More Period Care Products

Aside from painkillers and pads, Japanese drugstores also carry a wide range of thoughtful and practical products to keep you comfortable during your period.

A reusable heating pad filled with natural azuki beans, designed to wrap around your stomach for targeted cramp relief. Provides deep, moist heat to ease period pain and muscle tension. Simply heat in the microwave and tie around your waist for comforting, hands-free warmth. Ideal for relaxing during painful period days.

Price: ¥1,210

Usage: Heat in the microwave (per instructions) and apply to the affected area.

Considerations: Naturally scented by the beans. Can be reused many times.

L’amour Q by Tsumura is a traditional herbal remedy designed to support women experiencing menopausal and menstrual-related symptoms, including fatigue, hot flushes, mood swings, and irregular periods. Formulated with a blend of 17 traditional Japanese and Chinese herbs, it targets hormonal imbalances and promotes overall well-being.

Price: ¥2,750

Dosage: Take 2 tablets twice a day.

Considerations: As an herbal remedy, this is not intended to be fast-acting. When taken consistently as directed, symptoms are expected to improve gradually. Read the product description in English here.

These powerful magnetic patches are designed to relieve pain by improving blood circulation at the application site. While not a conventional period product, some users apply them to the lower back or abdomen to help relieve cramping.

Price: ¥1,480

Usage: Apply to clean, dry skin and leave on for several hours.

Considerations: Not suitable for those with pacemakers or metal implants.