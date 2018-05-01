Japan’s only 24-hour non-profit nationwide emergency assistance service, providing around-the-clock telephone advice for the international community. The Japan Helpline provides assistance for any situation, from an emergency to a simple enquiry.

So whether you’re in a crisis situation such as an earthquake or tsunami, or you simply need advice on treating a toothache or finding a last-minute babysitter, The Japan Helpline is ready to assist you no matter where you are.

www.jhelp.com (and press “help”)

Tel: 0570-000-911

To volunteer or donate, please contact team@jhelp.com