July 8 – 9

Shitamachi Tanabata Matsuri

One of the most renowned celebrations of the Tanabata or star festival, this two-day event stretches from Ueno to Asakusa and commemorates the annual reunion of two celestial beings: Orihime and Hikoboshi, star-crossed lovers permitted to meet just once a year. Revel in lively dance performances, indulge in delectable local cuisine and beverages from various stalls, and enjoy captivating live entertainment, including street performances and traditional acts featuring traditional instruments like the shamisen and taiko drums. While you’re there, write a wish on a slip of paper and fasten it to one of the bamboo branches that line the streets, a beloved tradition of this annual event.

Kappabashi Street, 3-18-2 Matsugaya, Taito-ku

10am – 7pm

Free

Shitamachi-tanabata.com

July 7 – 17

Hibiya Summer Oktoberfest

Say prost and celebrate summer German style at Hibiya Summer Oktoberfest. Held in the inner-city oasis of Hibiya Park and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, expect a huge offering of German beer, food and live performances over 10 days. Beer from renowned German breweries such as Krombacher, Paulaner and Schneiderweisse will be on offer, paired with the kind of hearty schinitzels, sausages and cheeses you’d expect from a celebration of all things Bravarian. From traditional German folk fair to slightly more eclectic J-pop artists, the live music lineup features more than enough to soundtrack a long summer day of German-style drinking, feasting and dancing in the heart of Tokyo.

Hibiya Park, 1 Chiyoda-ku

11am – 10pm

¥500

oktober-fest.jp/hibiya

July 26 – 29

Kagurazaka Festival

Known for its eclectic mix of Japanese-style tradition and European charm, the Tokyo neighborhood of Kagurazaka will once again hold the annual Kagurazaka Festival this July. Home to the charming Kagurazaka dori, Akagi Shrine and geisha houses dating back to the Edo period, Kagurazaka’s four-day festival features a market dedicated to houzuki, cherries which were once believed to possess properties that could ward off chronic illnesses and t festival highlight, the Awa Odori Festival, where enthusiastic dancers perform traditional Japanese dances that originated from the distant Tokushima Prefecture.During the festival, numerous street food stalls will be set up, adding to the festive ambiance. The area will be teeming with joyful revelers immersing themselves in the traditional Japanese summer party atmosphere.

3 Kagurazaka, Shinjuku-ku

7pm – 9pm

Free

kagurazaka.in

July 15 – 16

Festival Brazil 2023

Crispy pastel, zesty caipirinha and juicy churrasco beef skewers, we’re already drooling about the biggest Brazilian festival in Tokyo. Organized annually by the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, this colorful festival is everything you’d expect from Brazil and is full of music, dance and food. The Brazilian community across Japan and Tokyo natives alike celebrate throughout the weekend, and Brazilian country duo Talis & Welinton will take to Yoyogi Park’s performance stage.

Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

11am – 7pm

Free

festivalbrasil.jp

July 22 – 23

Handmade in Japan Festival

For a truly one-of-a-kind souvenir of Tokyo, nowhere can beat the scale of the Handmade Festival. Over 3,000 artists and small businesses exhibit everything from accessories and clothing to home decor and flower arrangements. Join one of around 40 immersive workshops where you can try your hand at crafts such as leather crafting, wreath making and terrarium arranging. Live painting sessions and music performances from underground Japanese musicians make for a lively summer atmosphere, and, of course, there’s plenty of food stalls to choose from.

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

11am – 7pm

From ¥1,300

hmj-fes.jp

July 8 – 30

Gallery10[TOH] Yoyogi Broadway Exhibition: Mika Kan

If you always thought dolls were creepy, Mika Kan is here to further reinforce your childhood fears. The Japanese artist grew to acclaim in the art world for her photographs of life-sized, pregnant love dolls (Do Love Dolls Dream of Fetuses?). Now, in her July exhibition at the newly-opened Yoyogi Broadway art space, Kan toys with self-portraits in the form of photography and figures. Blurring techniques of post-mortem photography and wet plate photography with uncanny dolls, you’ll be sure to leave the exhibition feeling intrigued, and maybe even a little uncomfortable.

Gallery10, 5-20-10/11/12 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku

1pm – 8pm

Free

@gallery10.toh

July 23

Vegan Gourmet Festival Summer 2023

If you’ve already chomped your way through our Vegan Burger Guide 2023’s locations and are on the lookout for more Tokyo vegan delights, this is the place to be. The festival’s theme for this round is sweets and bread, and around 65 booths from across Japan have already signed up. Chat with likeminded plant-based dieters and gain insider vegan knowledge from the friendly stall staff.

Tokyo Metropolitan Industry and Trade Center Taito Building, 2-6-5 Hanakawado, Taito-ku

10am – 4pm

Free

vegefes.com

July 28 – 30

Fuji Rock Festival 2023

After a rough couple of years of cancellation, domestic-only lineups and smaller-scale outings, Fuji Rock is finally back in full form this 2023. With Fujirocker favorites like Palace of Wonder back on the cards as well as a no-holds-barred lineup featuring The Strokes, Lizzo, Foo Fighters and heaps more newcomers and long-time fans of the festival alike have plenty to be excited about this year. Held over three days (plus an opening night on the Thursday which is well worth getting in early for) individual day tickets, two-day tickets and three day tickets are all available as well as a variety of travel, camping and accommodation packages. If you’re a newcomer, this is the year to discover why the Fujirocker phenomenon is a thing and if you’re a Fujirocker from way back, see you at Palace of Wonder.

Naeba Ski Resort, 202 Mikuni, Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma-ku, Niigata

July 28 – 30

From ¥21,000

en.fujirockfestival.com