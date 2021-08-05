The questionable services of a lazy, wisecracking Amazon riverboat skipper (Dwayne Johnson, because of course) are enlisted by an intrepid scientific researcher (Emily Blunt, because the woman can do anything) to help her find a certain tree with uncanny healing properties.

As movies based on Disneyland rides go, this is no Pirates of the Caribbean, but it’s still a light-hearted and spirited thrill ride worth seeing just for the rapport between Johnson and Blunt. A scene-stealer is Jack Whitehall, as Emily’s wussy brother and assistant. Also Jesse Plemons (from Breaking Bad) and a criminally underused Paul Giamatti.

Above average for a Disney product, a convivial time-waster that you’ve seen before and done better. (127 min)