Justice League

Batman (Ben Affleck – meh) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) decide to get the band back together to battle a generic, computer-generated (and dull) alien force intent on destroying the planet, yada yada. The (generally underdeveloped) band consists of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Superman’s unavailable, seeing as he’s dead. But never underestimate the super powers of a profit-motivated screenwriter.

It’s likely you will like something in this lumbering super mash-up. It had two directors – Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon – and wanders off in so many tonal and narrative directions that it’s bound to amuse you at some point, at least for a few minutes. But then you’ll have to sit through the rest, which probably won’t.

Best I can say is that it’s better than recent DC ensemble efforts like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice or Suicide Squad, but this is not at all a difficult thing to be. Bright spots: Gadot is still cool as Wonder Woman, and (the part I liked) a goofy Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin), as The Flash, provides what scant fun there is. (120 min)