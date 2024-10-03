LOVEHO SELECTS October 2024 Check out October's featured Tokyo creatives! By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop-ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Tokyo Love Hotels is an art event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.

Designer: YUVI KAWANO

LoveHo says:

Yuvi Kawano’s lingerie designs are as unique as they are a celebration of the sheer beauty of human anatomy. Yuvi creates bold yet personal pieces that redefine contemporary beauty standards and play with the ever-present yet essential theme of pure self-expression. We admire her knack for paying little attention to current trends, allowing her to carve out her own path in the lingerie industry.

Biography:

Yuvi Kawano is an independent lingerie design brand focused on beauty and its emergence from the relationship between design and the human body. Her ever-evolving collections are continually developed and updated even after completion. This process reflects the eclectic and dynamic taste of the brand which informs our unique design philosophy. With little regard for trends, she finds inspiration in the objects of everyday life which are then developed and channeled into our products.

Message from YUVI KAWANO:

“TOKYO LOVE HOTELS’ unconventional atmosphere feels like it liberates people from Japan’s social norms – such a pleasure to be part of it!“

Instagram:

@yuvi_kawano

Creative Director/DJ: FARNOZZ

LoveHo says:

Farnozz is untouchable, seamlessly merging her roles as a DJ and creative director to elevate the Farnozz is a force to be reckoned with, effortlessly blending her roles as a DJ and creative director to elevate the underground music and fashion scene.

With an eclectic mix of hip hop, dancehall, Middle Eastern beats, and experimental club tracks, her global sounds pulse with energy and innovation, as showcased at our most recent Tokyo Love Hotels event in August.

Farnozz’s influence reaches beyond the decks; she shapes the creative landscape with her vision and passion for highlighting emerging artists. Beyond her musical and directional talents, her humble and friendly demeanor leaves a lasting impression.

If Farnozz isn’t in your city, she’s turning up the next, attracting beautiful people.

Biography:

Farnozz is a creative director, DJ, and promoter who has built a reputation for pushing boundaries in both music and fashion.

Known for her PLACE events, which have hosted top-tier talent and global underground club culture, she’s just as comfortable behind the decks as she is crafting immersive experiences.

Her DJ sets are a dynamic blend of hip hop, dancehall, middle eastern sounds, gqom, baile, and experimental club sounds, with appearances at the hottest parties around the world, major festivals and Fashion Weeks.

As a creative director, she curates visuals and experiences that merge her love of music, fashion, and culture, where she brings an unmatched energy and vision.

Whether behind the decks or orchestrating an event, her impact on the creative scene is undeniable. Farnozz’s work consistently amplifies underground sounds and emerging talent, particularly for women in the industry, blending her creative vision with her musical expertise.

Message from FARNOZZ:

“I want my art to inspire people, especially women, to embrace their authenticity with comfort and confidence. My vision is for more art to be created in the absence of fear, evoking a sense of liberation. I aim to create timeless work that resonates across generations, encouraging others to express themselves freely and boldly”

Instagram:

@farnozz

Artist: Yamato Watanabe

LoveHo says:

Yamato’s music is a bold fusion of cultures, genres, and experiences, shaped by his international background, classical roots, and genuine love for performing. We have followed his growth for the last couple of years where he’s showcased a relentless ambition and drive, constantly writing new music and honing his craft. Each song and live performance brings attention to the issues of today, all perfectly orchestrated with a dash of charm and his unique ability to captivate both the eyes and ears of the listener.

Biography:

He began learning classical piano and songwriting at the age of 6. As an exchange student, he has traveled to many countries, enabling him to communicate fluently in both Japanese and English while infusing various cultures and genres into his dynamic artistry.

In 2021, he performed as an opening act at a friend’s private dinner show, and now he confidently takes the stage at renowned venues like Hard Rock Cafe, Tokyo German Village, and, of course, Tokyo Love Hotels.

He uses his sassy, dramatic music to address important societal issues. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Message from Yamato Watanabe:

“Our journey of self-discovery is a continuous one. It’s often difficult to recognize how fragile we truly are, and I’m still learning to love myself.

Embracing the concept of self-love, as highlighted in my second single, is incredibly important—even when we find ourselves grappling with anger, anxiety, and loneliness.

Just be genuine. Just be open.

My songs will guide you to a brand-new world. :)”

Music:

Yamato Watanabe Official Link Reservoir

Instagram:

@yamatowatanabeofficial