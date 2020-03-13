Lush, the handmade cosmetics chain company which originated in the UK, made public headlines through an initiative to encourage people to practice better hygiene in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company’s chief executive, Mark Constantine, announced that any passersby could wash their hands at the stores free of charge and with no pressure to purchase the products.
Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, growing precautionary measures are being undertaken, such as the cancellation of events and governments advising against gatherings in public spaces.
Although there has been a surge in the urgency of wearing masks, the best prevention methods are to practice good hygiene by washing your hands and making sure to cough or sneeze away from others.
Lush-ious handmade soaps for better hygiene
According to Constantine, “The simplest thing you can do to not get a virus is to regularly wash your hands. So we’re saying people can come in off the street and wash their hands in our place. We’ve got loads of soap and plenty of hot water.”
Japan is Lush’s second largest retail market, with its most popular stores ranging from Asia’s largest branch in Shinjuku, the bath-bomb and bubble bar specialty store in Harajuku, and one of the highest-ranked stores globally in Shibuya.
Lush stores in Japan have also taken the initiative in raising public awareness on the proper way to wash your hands with their soaps. The stores have flyers that detail the steps in washing your hands and a large selection of handmade soaps that you can test.
And while you’re at it … indulge
By getting in your free hand wash, you’re under no obligation to buy the product itself but you’ll probably end up wanting to.
Lush has a diverse range of solid soaps which customers can buy by the gram. Every piece of soap is cut by hand, which adds to the authenticity of fresh and handmade experience. Here are some all-time favorites:
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ LUSHでは石鹸素地にこだわったたくさんのソープをご用意致しております🧼🎶✨ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ お気に入りの香りを見つけて正しい方法で手を洗いましょう✨ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ 店頭でお試しいただけますのでお気軽にお越しくださいませ😌🌿 ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ #lush#lushsoap#handmade#selfpreserving#packagefree#naked#lushjapan#lushnamba#ラッシュ#石鹸#セルフプリーザービング#合成保存料フリー#ネイキッド#アウトバックメイト#ペパーミント#レモングラス#ユーカリ葉
Outback Mate
This bright blue soap is infused with peppermint and eucalyptus oils, with a zest of lemongrass (¥680/100g).
お気に入りの香りをバスタイムでも出かけるときにも。 先日発売されたばかりの18種類のBSにはおそろいの香りがたくさん！ いつどこで使いたい？あなただけのお気に入りの香りを見つけてください✨ You can use your favorite flavor anytime! We have new 18 body spray in the store now. When and Where do you want to use? Let's find your favorite one😘 #lush #lushshinjuku #ラッシュ #ラッシュ新宿 #lush新宿 #hamdmadecosme #ハンドメイドコスメ #lushcommunity #bodyspray #ボディスプレー #フレグランス #みつばちマーチ #みつばちマーチの香り #honeyiwashedthekids #コンフォーター #comforter #sowhite #白雪姫とりんご #apple #honey #cassis #アボウォッシュ #avocadocowash #avocado
Honey I Washed the Kids
This Lush classic is now available as a shower gel. Rich with honey and sweet orange oil, it’s gentle and moisturizing on the skin (¥660/100g).
When you're feeling a little under the weather, float off to dreamland on this lavender cloud. An oat milk base gives this soap a gentle, creamy lather, while kaolin clay cleanses and buffs the skin. Sleepy soap is a soporific brew brimming with lavender lullabies and tranquil tonka. Spellbinding ylang ylang oil lifts spirits and eases anxieties, toning the skin and helping you to unwind after a hard day. Each soap is poured by hand meaning every marbled cloud is unique. . . #sleepy #lushsleepy #soap #lushsoap #lushcommunity #sleep
Sleepy
Lavender-scented and molded into a dreamy cloud shape, this creamy soap contains soothing oat milk (¥970/1 piece).
Coronavirus updates and tips in Japan can be found here on the Metropolis website. Check here for live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.