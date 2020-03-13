Lush, the handmade cosmetics chain company which originated in the UK, made public headlines through an initiative to encourage people to practice better hygiene in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company’s chief executive, Mark Constantine, announced that any passersby could wash their hands at the stores free of charge and with no pressure to purchase the products.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, growing precautionary measures are being undertaken, such as the cancellation of events and governments advising against gatherings in public spaces.

Although there has been a surge in the urgency of wearing masks, the best prevention methods are to practice good hygiene by washing your hands and making sure to cough or sneeze away from others.

Lush-ious handmade soaps for better hygiene

According to Constantine, “The simplest thing you can do to not get a virus is to regularly wash your hands. So we’re saying people can come in off the street and wash their hands in our place. We’ve got loads of soap and plenty of hot water.”

Japan is Lush’s second largest retail market, with its most popular stores ranging from Asia’s largest branch in Shinjuku, the bath-bomb and bubble bar specialty store in Harajuku, and one of the highest-ranked stores globally in Shibuya.

Lush stores in Japan have also taken the initiative in raising public awareness on the proper way to wash your hands with their soaps. The stores have flyers that detail the steps in washing your hands and a large selection of handmade soaps that you can test.

And while you’re at it … indulge

By getting in your free hand wash, you’re under no obligation to buy the product itself but you’ll probably end up wanting to.

Lush has a diverse range of solid soaps which customers can buy by the gram. Every piece of soap is cut by hand, which adds to the authenticity of fresh and handmade experience. Here are some all-time favorites:

This bright blue soap is infused with peppermint and eucalyptus oils, with a zest of lemongrass (¥680/100g).

This Lush classic is now available as a shower gel. Rich with honey and sweet orange oil, it’s gentle and moisturizing on the skin (¥660/100g).

Lavender-scented and molded into a dreamy cloud shape, this creamy soap contains soothing oat milk (¥970/1 piece).

