If you’ve lived in Japan long enough, you’ve probably realized how difficult it is to find convenient, consistent medical care with English-speaking doctors. At times it can feel like a wild goose chase, making it such a blessing to find a place like Medical Clinic Hiroo.

Opened and run by Dr. Michiko Suwa since 1992, Medical Clinic Hiroo is truly a one-stop shop for your health care needs. Whether it’s the common cold, chronic headaches, allergies or even receiving rare imported vaccines, the clinic can provide you with the best care, or point you in the right direction to a specialist.

Suwa is an American Board-certified pediatrician and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. While studying at Tokyo Women’s Medical College, she traveled to Norway and Germany as an international medical exchange student. She was also the college’s valedictorian and received the Campbell-Matsuyama Scholarship as the top student.

After spending an internship at the U.S. Naval Regional Medical Center at Yokosuka, Suwa completed her pediatric residency in Calgary and Saskatoon, Canada, where she also did a fellowship in medical genetics. Following her time in Canada, Dr. Suwa completed two additional fellowships, one in child neurology and the other in disabled children.

With the experience of running her own practice for three years in Los Angeles, California, Suwa understands the vast cultural differences foreigners face in regards to health care and knows the care and service they may need when unfamiliar with the Japanese health care system.

Now, Suwa and her Tokyo-based clinic provides family medicine service to include check ups, immunizations (including imported vaccines), physical examinations for international schools, various blood tests, allergy tests and traveler PCR tests and immunoglobulin tests. Plus, the clinic can also provide negative COVID-19 certificates for international flights.

As a family practice, Medical Clinic Hiroo can help you with all these problems and more, and is the best starting point for English-speaking medical care in Tokyo. Her clinic accepts both national medical insurance and private.

Dr. Michiko Suwa

Board Certified:

American Board of Pediatrics

Fellow American Academy of Pediatrics

Medical licences:

Japan

Canada (passed FLEX)

Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics

State Medical License California & Illinois

Member of:

Tokyo Women’s Medical University Board

Japan Women’s Medical Association Board

Tokyo Pediatric Association

Japan Pediatric Association

International Child Health Association