Set to open in April 2020 between the 16th and 26th floors of the Waters Takeshiba building in Tennozu, mesm Tokyo is the latest addition to Autograph Collection’s Japanese portfolio of luxury hotels. Its singular design and attentive service aim to provide a mesmerizing experience to its guests — a concept which inspired the naming of the hotel.

Last year saw the number of international visitors to Japan reach more than 30 million and thanks to the Olympic Games, this number is expected to grow even more in 2020. As Tokyo prepares for the historic games to begin, those involved in hospitality are developing services to provide guests remarkable Japanese experiences. This is what mesm Tokyo founders call “Tokyo Waves,” the concept and vision at the core of the next-generation hotel. The main purpose is to let its visitors experience Tokyo’s latest trends in fashion, art, technology and lifestyle.

Waters Takeshiba is a redevelopment project promoted by JR East Group. It will incorporate offices, retail stores and entertainment facilities (including theaters) and is set up to be a brand-new center for arts and culture. Nippon Hotel Co., Ltd., along with the esteemed Marriott International group, will be partnering with the railway company — however, it is a partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels that adds a touch of singularity to mesm Tokyo. In fact, the philosophy of the Autograph Collection is to give actual form to each founder’s passion and vision, to make each hotel “exactly like nothing else.”

Masayuki Satomi, Chief Executive Officer of Nippon Hotel Co., Ltd. feels excited about the collaboration with Marriott International, particularly because they both share the same vision: to offer guests different experiences for each destination. Paul Foskey, Chief Development Officer of Marriott International (Asia Pacific), adds that as the second Autograph Collection hotel in Tokyo, mesm will provide high attention to detail and to its guests’ needs.

Located just six minutes from Hamamatsucho Station, mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection will give guests the opportunity to enjoy amazing views across Tokyo Bay and the historical Hamarikyu Gardens. The hotel offers 256 refined rooms and suites that boast a fusion of modern design with a traditional Japanese aesthetic. Dining options include Chef’s Theater, an all-day restaurant inspired by Kabuki theater, and Whisk, a cozy bar and lounge. Other notable services include the Club Lounge, the Fitness Center and a banquet room for business caterings.

Bolstered by collaborations with local brands to keep pace with the latest trends, including Bulk Homme Co. and Sarutahiko Coffee, mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is on course to live up to its moniker and become one of the most sophisticated, avant-garde hotels in the capital.

16F – 26F Waters Takeshiba

1-10-30 Kaigan, Minato-ku

www.mesm.jp