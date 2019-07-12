(Japanese follows) The barbecue outing is one of the few summer rituals that relieve Tokyoites of summertime blues and general exhaustion, yet outdoor grills are rather rare in the city center. Metropolis, however, knows the perfect spot and we would like to invite all our readers, friends and clients to join us as we celebrate the summer with a rooftop beer garden and barbecue party Friday, July 26. Entry is free and ¥500 drinks are available* plus a chance to meet the Metropolis team and dance and drink the night away in style.

PLUSTOKYO is Tokyo’s only rooftop DJ lounge, offering great music on two levels, with various curated spaces to satisfy all styles of fun. In addition to hosting the expansive rooftop with views of both Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower, the space hosts an art exhibit that is sure to catch your eyes and perhaps even warrant a perusal. The BBQ guarantees delight, with the very reasonable barbecue meal deal including beef, pork and chicken as well as the additional beer cooler delivered right to your table.

Special appearance by resident Metropolis DJ Dwayne Wayne!

This promises to be an evening that excites all of your senses, with great food, music and art spent in the best of company amongst Tokyo’s very own international community. We hope to see you there.

Make sure to mention Metropolis at the door for FREE entrance.

Metropolis x PLUSTOKYO

Friday, July 26 2019

7pm – 10pm

Free entry (if you mention Metropolis at the door)

500 yen drink menu

*Regular prices apply in other areas of PLUSTOKYO

PLUSTOKYO

12F/RF KIRARITO GINZA, 1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku

plustyo.com

Metropolis is also pleased to announce that we will be holding a raffle with incredible prizes from our sponsors. Leave your business card at the reception and you will gain a chance to win one of these awards:



adidas – 1 x men’s backpack and 1 x women’s Boston bag Apollo – 1 x ¥10,000 meal voucher

Bistro Vino – 2 x Bistro Vino weekend brunch with all-you-can-drink sparkling wine vouchers

Club 360 – 5 x Free Class training session vouchers

Criomed Japan – 2 x Cryosauna health treatments and 1 x Criomed Cryofan session

MetroPrint – 1 x set of custom designed personal name cards



Pullman Tokyo Tamachi – 1 x night’s stay for 2 in an Executive Deluxe room including breakfast Septieme – 1 x dinner course for 2 with a glass of champagne to start

Weber-Stephen – 1 x Smokey Joe Charcoal Grill

—