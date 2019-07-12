(Japanese follows) The barbecue outing is one of the few summer rituals that relieve Tokyoites of summertime blues and general exhaustion, yet outdoor grills are rather rare in the city center. Metropolis, however, knows the perfect spot and we would like to invite all our readers, friends and clients to join us as we celebrate the summer with a rooftop beer garden and barbecue party Friday, July 26. Entry is free and ¥500 drinks are available* plus a chance to meet the Metropolis team and dance and drink the night away in style.
PLUSTOKYO is Tokyo’s only rooftop DJ lounge, offering great music on two levels, with various curated spaces to satisfy all styles of fun. In addition to hosting the expansive rooftop with views of both Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower, the space hosts an art exhibit that is sure to catch your eyes and perhaps even warrant a perusal. The BBQ guarantees delight, with the very reasonable barbecue meal deal including beef, pork and chicken as well as the additional beer cooler delivered right to your table.
Special appearance by resident Metropolis DJ Dwayne Wayne!
This promises to be an evening that excites all of your senses, with great food, music and art spent in the best of company amongst Tokyo’s very own international community. We hope to see you there.
Make sure to mention Metropolis at the door for FREE entrance.
Metropolis x PLUSTOKYO
Friday, July 26 2019
7pm – 10pm
Free entry (if you mention Metropolis at the door)
500 yen drink menu
*Regular prices apply in other areas of PLUSTOKYO
PLUSTOKYO
12F/RF KIRARITO GINZA, 1-8-19 Ginza, Chuo-ku
plustyo.com
Septieme – 1 x dinner course for 2 with a glass of champagne to start
メトロポリスの専属DJ、Dwayne Wayneが特別出演！
受付でメトロポリスと言えば入場料無料です。
メトロポリスとプラス東京のコラボによるイベントの日時
2019年７月26日金曜
７時から10時まで
(10時以降も居残りできます)
住所
プラス東京
東京都中央区銀座1－８－１９キラリトギンザ
Plustyo.com
なんと抽選も行います！素晴らしい景品がついてきます。抽選のスポンサーは以下の通りです。
adidas –男性用のバッグ と 1 x 女性用のボストンバッグ 各1名様
Apollo –食事券1万円分 1名様
Bistro Vino –ビストロビノの週末ブランチ、スパークリングワイン飲み放題 1名様
Club 360 –無料のトレーニング券 5名様
Criomed Japan –クライオサウナ健康療法（冷却サウナ）券 2名様 / クライオファンセッション 1名様
Elana Jade Organic Beauty Salon–60分のオイルマッサージ券 4名様
MetroPrint –カスタム名刺セット 1名様
Pullman Tokyo Tamachi –豪華なお部屋での宿泊券（朝食付) 2名様
Septieme –ディナーコース2名様分 乾杯用シャンパン付き 1組様
Weber-Stephenスモーキー・ジョー チャコールグリル 1名様