Editor’s pick

Oct 5

The psychedelic Japanese five piece Kikagaku Moyo (featured on pages 22-23), exploded onto the indie rock scene in 2012, and became globetrotters in the process. Mainly based in Amsterdam, the group released their highly-acclaimed Masana Temples album and, this month, play a succession of gigs in their homeland, including a spot at Asagiri Jam, Zenkankakusai, Osaka, Nagoya and Shibuya’s WWW X venue supported by the excellent Ogre You Asshole. The charming rockers are on a roll so best to grab some tickets and see them on their home turf.

6pm

¥4,000

WWW X

S Building, 2F 13-17, Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

www-shibuya.jp

Events

Oct 2 – 3

Get a taste of traditional Japanese theater and music at outdoor Noh plays by firelight. See Living National Treasures perform at Oyama Afuri Shrine in Isehara, Kanagawa (90 mins from Shinjuku). English support (headsets and guidebooks) provided. Sign up in advance for a reserved seat and discount.

Oct. 2: Tsuchigumo (“The Ground Spider”)

Oct. 3: Momijigari (“Viewing Autumn Leaves”)

4pm – 7pm

¥4,000 (¥3,500 in advance)

Afuri Shrine Noh Stage

355 Oyama, Isehara, Kanagawa

Sign-up Oct. 2 (Wed): www.forms.gle/BHJE1fk7sqn6CTBe7

Sign-up Oct. 3 (Thurs): www.forms.gle/KDtgdDJPr4UcdkcL8

Oct 28 – Nov 5

The 32rd Tokyo International Film Festival is gracing us with its presence once again this year, getting set to feature more than 200 films from across the globe. First established in 1985, TIFF has seen the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Harrison Ford and Leonardo DiCaprio share the stage with smaller indie producers and directors to highlight some of the best recent work the artform has to offer. Be on the lookout for world record breaking Otoko wa tsurai yo’s return to the silver screen.

Check website for event times and locations

Venues across Tokyo

Oct 2 – 3

Rock festival Asagiri Jam returns this year bigger and better than ever before. With a stellar lineup including heavyweights such as Kikagaku Moyo, Cornelius, Hot Chip and Mono No Aware, it’s going to be one of the musical highlights of the year. The two-day event in Shizuoka Prefecture is famed for its camping and festival atmosphere. So get your welly boots on, pack some booze and head on down to Asagiri for a weekend of well-earned debauchery. 10am

¥17,500

Asagiri Arena

487-5 Fumoto, Fujinomiya-shi, Shizuoka Prefecture

asagirijam.jp Oct 24 – Nov 4 Tokyo Motor Show The biennial showcase for the latest cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles returns for the 46th time with the theme “OPEN FUTURE.” The emphasis is on how mobility will be integrated into the urban living experience of the not-so-distant future and the event features a roster of vehicle displays alongside other events including e-Motorsport competitions and nighttime drone racing. This year the venue is bigger than ever, expanding into the Aomi area for the first time via a free-to-access “Open Road” that visitors can use to try out the latest personal/micro-mobility models. Check website for times and prices

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

tokyo-motorshow.com

Oct 5 – Nov 10

Known for its avant-garde and politically conscious programs, Festival/Tokyo has grown to become one of the most anticipated happenings of the year for thespians and art lovers citywide. Despite its popularity, the festival has stuck to its alternative roots, showcasing works by international, award-winning artists as well as lesser known theater companies throughout Japan. This year’s theme is “body speed.” A Korean director’s adaptation of a Japanese sci-fi play, roaming street festival and drop-in zine studio are on the bill next to plenty of other performances, screenings and talks.

Check website for event times and locations

At various venues throughout Tokyo

festival-tokyo.jp

Oct 5 – Dec 15

Bold brushstrokes, breezy scenes of leisure and a fascination with using color for emotional expression are just some of the characteristics of Raoul Dufy’s expansive works. The artist belongs to a group of French painters named les fauves (the wild beasts) but also branched into textile design, creating sumptuous, vivid fabric designs that proved sensational in 20th century France. This exhibition at the Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art presents Dufy in the light of both an artist and designer, showcasing works that continue to charm audiences today.

10am – 6pm

General ticket ¥1,000

Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Building

1-5-1 Higashi Shimbashi, Minato-ku

panasonic.co.jp

Oct 25 – Nov 4

Recognized for its collection of quaint bookstores, Kanda’s Jimbocho district is a hub for lovers of literature so it’s only fitting that the district becomes the venue for Tokyo’s annual Used Book Festival. The second-hand book event is the largest of its kind in Japan. Bookshelves line the sidewalks, creating a passageway of visitors to freely snoop through. With an abundance of paperbacks, you’ll find everything you’re looking and more, with some new additions to your shelf you didn’t even realize you needed.

Free

Check website for times

Jimbocho Station Area

jimbou.info

Oct 24 – Nov 4

Ramen has been resting the weary souls of men and women for generations. The ultimate comfort food, it has developed one of the most hardcore fan bases of the culinary world. Held in Komazawa, Tokyo Ramen Show has been on the map for gourmands across the country since the event opened its doors in 2009. This year, over 36 booths from across Japan will be proffering some of the best ramen the nation has to offer, so sit down, grab a bowl and tuck in.

10am – 9pm

¥800 (plus tax) per bowl

Komazawa Olympic Park

1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya-ku

ramenshow.com

Oct 4 – 15

Set in the beautiful urban garden of ARK Hills, ARK Hills Music Week sees the city dance to the symphonies of Beethoven and move to the concertos of Liszt as Roppongi gets classical. Enjoy works both classical and acoustic as some of the world’s greatest performers take to various stages around the ARK Hills area, with blind virtuoso Nobuyuki Tsuji and Joseph Joachim Hannover competition winner Fumiaki Miura leading the grand opening. While most events are free, check the website for more details about admission fees.

Times vary by event

Free

Suntory Hall

1-13-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

arkhills.com

Oct 27

Come and experience traditional Japanese costumes, the Jidai Matsuri (or “Period Festival”) and a historical reenactment depicting the lives of warriors who were active around the Satoyama area of Machida during Japan’s feudal period. You can also enjoy performances of the exciting art of gunnery, ancient Japanese martial arts, the art of drawing Japanese swords and breathtaking horseback archery, or yabusame, at the main event site in Serigaya Park.

11am – 3:30pm

Free

Serigaya Park

5-16 Haramachida, Machida-shi

city.machida.tokyo.jp