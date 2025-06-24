Which City Has the Most Michelin Stars in 2025? Which country and city have the most Michelin stars, and why? By Metropolis

The Michelin Guide has come a long way from its origins as a free manual for motorists in France.

Today, Michelin stars serve as a global benchmark for culinary recognition, used not only by chefs and diners but increasingly by governments and tourism boards.

Everyone wants to know the rankings. Humans love comparing and deciding who comes out on top. But depending on what you are measuring—total stars, per capita counts, or affordability—the answer can shift in surprising ways.

Since we are a Tokyo-based magazine, that is already kind of a spoiler. So there is no need to drag it out. Let’s break down the numbers.

Michelin Plate marks restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide

Which City Has the Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants?

Ranking: Cities with the Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants and Stars (2025)

1. Tokyo, Japan – 194 restaurants (251 stars)

2. Paris, France – 123 restaurants (160 stars)

3. Kyoto, Japan – 103 restaurants (134 stars)

4. Osaka, Japan – 95 restaurants (110 stars)

5. London, United Kingdom – 85 (105 stars)

(Near+Far Magazine, June 2025)

As of June 2025, the city with the most Michelin stars in the world is Tokyo. The Japanese capital currently boasts 194 Michelin-starred restaurants, holding a combined 251 stars, more than any other city on the planet. Paris, by comparison, comes in close second with 123 restaurants and 160 stars. Tokyo also leads the world in three-star restaurants, Michelin’s most coveted rating.

The reason isn’t just Tokyo’s size. Yes, it’s a densely populated megalopolis—but it’s also known for its fiercely competitive food scene. Even when you account for population, Tokyo has more restaurants per capita than other major cities like New York or Paris. The sheer volume of options, combined with a culture that values food, creates the perfect conditions.

City with the most Michelin stars and Michelin-starred restaurants: Tokyo

Which Country Has the Most Michelin Stars?

Ranking: Countries with the Most Michelin Stars (2025)

1. France – 793

★★★:31, ★★:81, ★:538

2. Japan (Only Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Nara) – 459

★★★:20, ★★:56, ★:287

3. Italy – 449

★★★:14, ★★:38, ★:331

4. Germany – 441

★★★:12, ★★:47, ★:281

5. Spain – 349

★★★:16, ★★:31, ★:239

(Michelin Guide, June 2025)

France, the birthplace of haute cuisine and home to Michelin’s headquarters, currently holds the most Michelin stars in the world.

Japan ranks an impressive second. However, it’s worth noting that the Michelin Guide’s official coverage in Japan is limited to just 4 metropolitan areas. According to Chef’s Pencil, if the guide expanded to more regions, Japan’s numbers would be even higher.

Many traditional restaurants in Japan, especially in Kyoto, also intentionally opt out of being listed. Some prefer to avoid the influx of new customers, choosing to focus on long-time patrons. Others operate under a strict introduction-only policy, where reservations are only accepted through existing regulars.

Lyon, France. Known for its rich culinary tradition

Which Major City Has the Most Michelin Stars Per Capita?

Ranking: Major Cities with the Most Michelin Stars Per Capita (Population 500,000+)

1. Kyoto, Japan – 1/​​14,637

2. Paris, France – 1/17,235

3. Washington DC, USA – 1/27,582

4. Antwerp, Belgium – 1/31,534

5. Osaka, Japan – 1/32,398

(Chef’s Pencil, June 2024)

Tokyo may dominate in volume, but Kyoto comes out on top when you look at Michelin stars per capita, specifically among big cities (populations over 500,000), according to a 2024 study by Chef’s Pencil.

It might not be surprising that Kyoto made the list. Though not one of the most populated cities in Japan, it’s long been regarded as the country’s cultural capital. Known for its prestige and heritage, Kyoto is home to many traditional restaurants that have mastered the art of kaiseki—a refined, multi-course style of Japanese cuisine with deep historical roots. The city also attracts both domestic and international travelers, many of whom are eager to experience Japanese cuisine at its most elevated (and are willing to spend for it).

Big cities often dominate the conversation around fine dining, but to make things fair, it’s worth looking at smaller culinary centers too. In the midsize city category, defined as cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Nara leads globally in the same study. With 23 Michelin-starred restaurants and a population of just 367,000, that means one restaurant for every 15,972 people.

Nara, Japan, with the highest Michelin stars per capita among midsize cities.

A Quick History of the Michelin Guide

French industrialist brothers André and Édouard Michelin published the first guide in 1900 to encourage people to drive more, ideally on Michelin tires. The early editions were packed with maps and practical tips on changing tires, along with lists of restaurants, hotels, mechanics, and gas stations along popular routes in France. The guide expanded across Europe and some of its colonies over the 20th century.

The Michelin Guide wasn’t global until the 2000s. In fact, Japan was the first non-Western country to earn its own Michelin edition. The first Tokyo launched in 2007, 2 years after the first non-European edition was launched in New York. Since then, Michelin has become a go-to guide and “authority” of good food. So much so that it has become a status… and in recent years, some governments have even actively lobbied for inclusion: South Korea paid over US$1 million to bring Michelin to Seoul in 2016. In 2023, Israel followed suit, reportedly offering US$1.7 million to secure a guide of its own.

Tokyo and Japan naturally caught Michelin’s attention for a few key reasons. Japan was (and still is) a major global economy, and Tokyo functions as its business hub. With a long-standing cultural emphasis on hospitality and communication, fine dining often served as a venue for business. Traditional cuisines like kaiseki played a foundational role. In fact, what we now think of as French fine dining, nouvelle cuisine, was partly influenced by kaiseki.

On top of that, Tokyo’s sheer size meant an unusually high number of restaurants, even when measured per capita. And while Japan has its own rich culinary traditions, the domestic market has long been open to international cuisines, fostering a competitive and dynamic food scene. All of this aligned with a broader economic trend spanning decades, in which many Western companies across industries saw Japan as the ideal next step in global expansion, including Michelin.

After all, the guide is just… a guide. In a city like Tokyo, where incredible meals can be found everywhere from alleyways to stations, the best way to understand its food scene is still to explore it yourself. Let the stars point you in a direction, but don’t forget to follow your nose.

