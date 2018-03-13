Cherry blossom season is just around the corner, and that means it’s the time of year to go out and enjoy hanami (blossom-viewing). If you’re looking for a luxurious way to enjoy sakura flowers, Midtown Blossom 2018 is the place for you. Located in Tokyo Midtown, this event is not your ordinary hanami picnic in a local park, but an elegant celebration of the beauty of sakura flowers.

The highlight of the event is the 150 cherry trees (of eight different species) will line the 200-metre Sakura Dori (cherry street) that curves around Tokyo Midtown’s main shopping complex. In full-bloom, the path is the perfect route for romantic walk, especially at night when the trees are illuminated from below using pink and white lights.

Visitors can enjoy the flowers while sipping on some drinkies at the “Chandon Blossom Lounge” just next to the cherry trees. The lounge will serve rose-colored sparkling wine from Chandon paired with a special menu created under the guidance of Thierry Marais, the executive chef of the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo. The lounge runs from noon to 8pm. Reservations are not accepted.

Across from Sakura Dori at the Midtown Galleria, you can enjoy dynamic spring-themed artwork made from flowers. Directed by the winning artist of the 2016 Flower Art Award, the exhibition expresses the liveliness and vividness of springtime.

Over at the Midtown Plaza, the newest works from the Tokyo Midtown Award exhibition will be on display alongside Midtown Blossom 2018. The Award is an arts and design competition for young artists, and the six winners of the 2017 Award will showcase their sculptures and installations at Metro Avenue on the B1 floor.

Also at the Plaza will be the “Cheers Sparkling” event. On March 30th, Tokyo Midtown will be celebrating its 11th anniversary, with the complex opening back in 2007. To commemorate the occasion, Midtown will be distributing rosé sparkling wine to its first 500 visitors. Swing by Canopy Square at 11am to receive a glass.

MIDTOWN BLOSSOM 2018 runs from March 16 to April 15. Cherry illuminations start at 5pm and end at 11pm. Admission is free.