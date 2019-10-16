The city of Tokyo — where traditional and contemporary Japanese customs and culture merge in the form of residential real estate. ELECT Series Serviced Apartments, produced by MORIO, offer superbly stylish and carefully selected private and fully furnished apartments in Tokyo. Serviced apartments mixed with traditions and modern lifestyle to bring out the utmost charm and emotions during the stay.

These serviced apartments are available for both monthly and longer-term rental options. Luxury meets practicality as each space caters to the wants and needs of all lodging guests.

ELECT Monzennakacho offers both family-friendly residencies as well as joint home-office rental types while ELECT Akasaka is an ideal choice for those visiting Tokyo on business or in the process of relocating homes. These apartments are notably spacious and are well designed with guest-friendly comfort and necessity in mind, as every space is thoughtfully planned, prepared and located in several popular and convenient locations in a number of areas throughout Tokyo.

Complimentary welcome package up on check in, cable TV option and even parking are easily arranged to have a smooth start to your new life in Tokyo.

Services:

Longterm & monthly stay in furnished apartments

Reasonable move-in cost

No agency fees

Property management

Property:

From studio to spacious 4 LDK all around Tokyo

Special offer:

Special pricing for long-term rental

Airport pickup option

MORIO ELECT

6-5-45 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Omotesando

Phone: 03-5962-7930

email: sa-info@morio-realestate.com

morioelect.com