Pop Art Meets Architecture in the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection A pop culture icon on the slopes of Mount Yatsugatake By Gendel Gento

Credit: Takumi Ota

Anyone wandering around the rural area of Kobuchizawa, Hokuto, in Yamanashi Prefecture might come across an unexpected sight: a modernist building of striking design nestled in the wilderness. Bold architecture is only the beginning, for inside awaits an extensive collection of pop art just as unlikely to be found in rural Japan. This is the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection, the only museum in the world dedicated to the trailblazing American artist and activist.

Credit: Takumi Ota

How One Man’s Encounter Sparked a Global First

The gallery is the brainchild of Dr Kazuo Nakamura, CEO of CMIC Group. “In the 1980s, I traveled to New York frequently for work. The first time I encountered Haring’s work was at a small art shop there,” he recalls. “It had such a striking impact that I couldn’t ignore the pull I felt towards it. His art had a simplicity that made you smile, but also something deeper beneath the surface. That sense of depth compelled me to start collecting his works.”

As his collection grew, the issue of where to display it came up. At first, he put up the pieces in his company’s office, but some works had intimate themes that didn’t fit well with the company’s environment. Even so, he continued to expand the collection as a personal reward for the company’s growth.

Credit: Takumi Ota

“What fascinates me about Haring’s work is its humanistic qualities,” Nakamura explains. “Through his art, he expresses themes like peace and social issues in a way that is both simple and profoundly impactful.”

Who Was Keith Haring? Artist, Activist, Icon

“Keith Haring was one of the leading artists of 1980s American modern art and one of the few openly gay and HIV-positive public figures,” explains Hiraku Morilla, museum director. “At the time in the US, to be an openly queer person who made his HIV-positive status public was an unimaginably brave move. Society back then was unforgiving and discriminatory toward LGBTQ+ individuals and those living with HIV/AIDS. Against all odds, Haring used his platform and his art to stand up for those people and challenge injustices. He tragically passed away in 1990 at just 31 due to AIDS-related complications.”

An icon of the graffiti subculture of the 1980s in New York City, Haring’s colorful imagery and motifs evolved from impromptu street art into commissioned large-scale murals. His stylized iconography developed into social activism, particularly AIDS awareness and safe sex advocacy.

“While his artistic techniques and ideas were groundbreaking, what I find most impressive is Haring’s ability to discover a universal language that spoke to people across the spectrum—beyond economic, social and racial divides,” says Morilla. “He had a knack for finding the core of shared human experiences—what people are frustrated or happy about at a basic level. His art is still relevant today because of this simple yet effective messaging.”

From NYC to Yamanashi: Museum Director Hiraku Morilla’s Journey

Raised in the Bronx, Morilla’s path to museum director also began in New York. “After moving to the East Village I ended up working for Patricia Field, the legendary costume designer best known for Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada. Patricia was a close friend of Keith Haring’s, and in 2010, created a collection to honor him on the 10th anniversary of his passing. During that time, the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection became one of our clients. In 2014, when my mother passed away, I came to Japan and Patricia suggested I visit the museum. I went to visit and happened to run into Nakamura. We sat down and talked about the collection, Patricia and my life since my mother’s passing. By the end of it, he offered me the position.”

A Living Legacy of LGBTQ+ Art and Advocacy

Just like Haring, Morilla is a gay man deeply committed to supporting social activism, particularly around the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV.

“Keith Haring has always felt close to me. Even though our timelines didn’t overlap, we both lived the downtown life in the East Village and shared connections with the same people. I also relate to his perspective as a gay man, particularly in his exploration of homoeroticism and sex positivity. His works capture the duality of gay sexuality—the fun and artistry of eroticism and at times, the loneliness and inner struggle that comes with it. As museum director, he inspires me both professionally and as a curator. I’m dedicated to preserving and exhibiting his works, whether it’s a drawing or his autograph on a pair of basketball shorts.”

Credit: Takumi Ota

At its core, that is the mission of the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection. As the only Keith Haring museum in the world—and the only LGBTQ+ museum in Japan—it holds a unique place in the cultural landscape. This is reflected in their extensive collection of over 800 works from the 1980s, including drawings, sculptures, lithographs, photographs, videos, merchandise and archival materials. However, the museum exists not only to showcase Haring’s work but also to carry forward his commitment to advocacy and activism.

Architecture Inspired by Haring’s Inner World

The location was chosen by Dr. Nakamura, who grew up in Yamanashi Prefecture and was drawn to the region’s natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. Haring’s works are often associated with lively urban settings, but Nakamura wanted to create a different experience.

By removing the city backdrops and situating the museum in a serene, nature-rich environment, he aimed to offer a more intimate and focused way to engage with Haring’s art. This approach lets visitors connect with the works on a deeper level, away from the distractions of their usual contexts.

Credit: Takumi Ota

The collection is housed in an award-winning building designed by Atsushi Kitagawara, whose works are often inspired by the arts. He became involved in the project after meeting Nakamura through a common friend in New York.

“The museum’s architecture is a collage of metaphors of Haring’s ideas and natural characteristics, such as inverted cones, catenary roofs and jagged walls,” explains Kitagawara. “I attempted to create a unique piece of architecture while imagining Haring’s inner world.”

Credit: Takumi Ota

A Museum Experience Designed to Transform Perspectives

For Nakamura, it was a success. “I find Kitagawara-sensei’s approach to architecture incredibly inspiring. His perspective on how architecture interacts with nature is particularly fascinating. Kobuchizawa is steeped in the energy of the Jomon culture, which itself has a deep connection to art and, we felt, a natural affinity with Haring’s style. That is why the museum had to be built there. I think the fusion of Kitagawara’s artistry, the natural beauty of Kobuchizawa and Haring’s work creates a harmony that leaves a deep impression on visitors.”

Credit: Takumi Ota Credit: Takumi Ota

Those visitors follow a carefully curated path. “Upon the museum entrance, visitors will begin with the Slope into Darkness, then pass through the Giant Frame and finally arrive at the Dream exhibition room,” says Kitagawara. “Haring is widely recognized for his pop art style, but behind his works are powerful messages to society. During his time in the 1980s, societal attitudes towards sex, religion and discrimination were different from today. Visitors may be able to relive Haring’s life, who criticized society while carrying the darkness within him. Their perceptions of him will be completely changed.”

Nakamura Keith Haring Collection

Address: 10249-7 Kobuchisawacho, Hokuto, Yamanashi

Opening times: Monday – Sunday: 9am – 5pm

Price: ¥1,500

Website: nakamura-haring.com

Read more on influential Japanese artists:

Kiyoshi Awazu and the Reinvention of Contemporary Japanese Aesthetics

Ryushi Kawabata: Painting the Dragon