Teenager Autumn (Sydney Flanagan) and her best friend and cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) set out for the Big Apple seeking medical help, unavailable in rural Pennsylvania, with an unintended (and unexplained) pregnancy. They encounter both abortion pros and foes, the big-hearted and the small-minded.

Writer/director Eliza Hittman’s dreamily naturalistic film is a simple and unembellished story of two young women dealing with a situation as best they can in today’s world. Despite the charged, contentious nature of the subject, there’s little drama and no climax. Yet this story, ultimately about friendship, will stay with you. Kind of refreshing, that. It says a lot using few words.

Interesting point: Metacritic gave it a score of 91 and a “must-see” recommendation. But the user score was “overwhelming dislike.” Sometimes I despair. (101 min)

